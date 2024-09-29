Shirley Ballas has come under fire for a comment she made about Sarah Hadland’s routine on Strictly last night.

Sarah, 53, and pro partner Vito Coppola danced a Paso Doble to Freed from Desire. They received great comments from the judges and bagged a 32 out of a possible 40.

But it was one of Shirley’s feedback comments which sparked some criticism from viewers as some thought it was out of Sarah’s control.

Sarah and Vito danced a Paso Doble (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas on Strictly

Giving her feedback on Sarah and Vito’s performance, head judge Shirley said: “Every social dance studio around the country is going to recognise some of the figures that you used.

“I loved everything about the power and what I would like you to work on is a little bit of the neckline.

Shirley’s comment about Sarah’s dress??? How is that her issue?

“Be careful about putting sequins here,” as she gestured to her neck and shoulders.

She added: “Make sure the hair is cleared, I would love to see a little bit more length in the neck. But other than that, I agree with my fellow judges.”

Shirley came under fire for her comment about Sarah’s outfit (Credit: BBC)

Sarah and Vito on Strictly

Miranda actress Sarah was wearing a black dress which featured sequins around the shoulder pads and chest. Her hair was styled in a half-up half-down style, meaning it fell over her shoulders.

On X, some viewers hit out at Shirley and claimed the clothing and hairstyle is out of Sarah’s control.

One person said: “Shirley’s comment about Sarah’s dress??? How is that her issue? Girlie ain’t wardrobe department.”

Another wrote: “Don’t really get Shirley criticising them for stuff they have no control over like hair and costume…”

A third added: “So Shirley has to pick at Sarah’s costume that had nothing to do with her?”

Shirley commented on Sarah’s outfit choice (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, others were busy gushing over Sarah and Vito’s incredible performance. One person said: “I had goosebumps watching Sarah and Vito’s Paso tonight to my favourite song of all time. Vito has proven over the last 2 years he’s the king of the Paso.

“Sarah is the dark horse of this competition. Could Vito really win #StrictlyComeDancing 2 years in a row?”

Another added: “Sarah and Vito’s Paso was INCREDIBLE.”

Someone else commented: “Can’t stop thinking about Sarah and Vito’s Paso Doble definitely my favourite of the night!”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans left ‘crying’ as Chris McCausland blows viewers away with ‘overwhelming’ performance

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

The Strictly results show will air tonight (September 29) from 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.