Jake Quickenden has been enjoying a relaxing family holiday in the Bahamas and keeping fans updated via Instagram.

However, after he posted a pic with wife Sophie Church, some eagle-eyed followers put two and two together and came up with far more than the TV personality expected.

The couple posted a joint photo of themselves, with Sophie writing in the caption: “Mum + Dad. I think I’ve now converted Jake to beach holidays.”

In the photo, Jake has his hand on Sophie’s stomach. With this, and perhaps Sophie’s inclusion of “Mum + Dad” in the caption, some followers began to speculate that the couple, who have a son Leo together – while Jake is also step-dad to Sophie’s son, Freddie, from a previous relationship – could be expecting another baby together.

One follower said: “Definitely thought this was a pregnancy announcement photo!” while another commented: “Cryptic clue of a new baby on its way?”

In response, Jake replied with a comment of his own. He said: “This isn’t a pregnancy announcement, just had my hand there randomly!!”

And many of the couple’s followers came to their defence, too. “Maybe everyone about stop assuming she’s pregnant?” said one. Another opined: “Oh for God’s sake. 1. Sophie does not even look pregnant and 2. Why can’t Jake put his hand on his wife’s belly?”

Additionally, other fans explained that the speculation could be insensitive if Jake and Sophie had decided not to have any more children, or were struggling to, one saying: “Why can’t pictures be appreciated without speculation? Constant pregnancy comments could be really hurtful for them. Sure, we can all think of it but it doesn’t always need to be voiced.”

And, replying to Jake’s comment itself, another said: “You shouldn’t have had to explain yourself. Both looking gorgeous.”

Jake’s holiday comes just a month after he shared his diagnosis of ADHD. He shared on March 20: “So last year I finally got diagnosed with ADHD … Something I always thought I might have after being told by everyone that I had it, and it makes sense now.”

