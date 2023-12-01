Strictly: Jake Quickenden claimed the BBC is ‘blocking’ his ballroom dream

Strictly isn’t calling for Jake Quickenden, it seems, after he claimed in a news interview this summer that a bizarre BBC rule is preventing him from taking part in the show.

Jake found fame with his singing talent on The X Factor back in 2012. Since then, he has been successful on many different reality TV shows.

He was runner up on I’m A Celebrity in 2014 and then won Dancing On Ice in 2018. He has also taken part in Ninja Warrior UK and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

But it seems there’s one celebrity show Jake can’t seem to get himself a place on…

Jake Quickenden is desperate to be on Strictly Come Dancing but says the Beeb won’t have him (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news: Show block for Jake Quickenden?

Jake recently suggested that his Dancing On Ice victory may be what is standing in his way of competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to Daily Star back in July, he alleged: “I’d love to do Strictly – the booker, she’s not having it, I don’t think anyone has done Dancing On Ice to Strictly, it’s always been Strictly to Dancing On Ice, but they need to mix it up and get me on there.”

Jake Quickenden won Dancing On Ice back in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Indeed, ITV’s Dancing On Ice has welcomed many Strictly stars to the rink over the years. Professional dancer James Jordan won the show in 2019 and his old nemesis Brendan Cole was also runner-up in 2022.

Similarly, countless celebrities have gone on Dancing On Ice after doing well on Strictly Come Dancing, such as Colin Jackson, Denise Van Outen, Jason Donovan and Rachel Stevens to name just a few. But like Jake says, there doesn’t seem to be anyone who has done the two shows in the opposite order.

Maybe it is actually a thing?

ED! contacted the BBC for comment at the time of Jake’s interview.

