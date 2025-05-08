Inside Zoe Ball’s toughest moments – death of her mum; boyfriend’s suicide; BBC exit; daughter hospitalised

TV star Zoe Ball, who hosts the VE Day 80 concert for BBC One on Thursday (May 8) evening, has endured several difficult years, including the sad loss of her mum.

Previously one of the highest paid stars at the BBC while a DJ at Radio 2, Zoe is making a special return to the broadcaster to anchor celebrations for the Beeb.

So as Zoe, 54, gets involved with commemorative efforts for VE Day, ED! looks back at the biggest challenges she’s faced.

Zoe Ball has gone through some very tough times (Credit: YouTube)

Cancer diagnosis

In March 2024, a devastated Zoe revealed her mother Julia had been diagnosed with cancer.

Zoe indicated to her followers she’d try to continue with her radio programme as much as possible.

“Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with cancer,” she told X users.

“These are extremely tough times, mum is being incredibly brave. Sending out love to people reading this battling cancer, awaiting diagnosis and also to folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly.”

She added: “My brother Jamie and I are completely in awe of the brilliant doctors, nurses, and support teams looking after Mum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zoetheball)

Death of Zoe Ball’s mum

Sadly, within weeks, Julia passed away, having spent some time being cared for in a hospice.

Sharing a picture of her mother as a young woman on Instagram, Zoe thanked her mother in her post’s caption as she said her mum will “sleep tight”. She also emotionally recalled how Julia’s smile “lit up every room you were in”.

“Sleep tight dear Mama,” Zoe wrote. She continued: “Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.

“We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. Your grace and your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us.”

Zoe’s former partner took his own life in 2017 (Credit: YouTube)

Boyfriend’s suicide

Zoe’s former partner Billy Yates was only 40 when he took his own life in 2017. They dated for a few months before his passing. Billy, a cameraman, reportedly struggled with depression.

Zoe later reflected: “I believe I was in shock for two years afterwards. It’s like you can’t see beyond putting your feet on the floor and getting out of bed each day. Since losing Billy, I’ve met lots of people who’ve helped me have a better understanding of the complexities of mental health. But also, it’s key to remember there is help available for people living with mental health issues and there is hope.”

She also told the Radio Times: “I’m getting stronger. I’m a tough old cookie. My family have been through a lot. There are moments when you least expect it when grief catches you. But the main thing for me is I’ve found people who have been through this and are doing better. They’ve found some hope.”

In 2018, Zoe was inspired by Billy and cycled more than 350 miles over five days, from Blackpool to Brighton, to raise more than £500,000 for Sport Relief.

BBC exit

Zoe announced her departure from her Radio 2 role after six years in November 2024.

“It’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family,” Zoe told listeners at the time.

She told fans it had “been a privilege” and she ‘thought the world’ of her listeners “with whom I’ve shared some of life’s highs and lows, the good, the bad and the daft times”.

When it came to her final show, just before Christmas, Zoe broke down in tears as she said her goodbyes.

“We don’t quite know what to do with ourselves this morning, do we? I’ve come in and I suddenly can’t remember how to press the button,” an emotional Zoe joked

She went on: “We’re all pretending we’re going to be okay, that the emotion isn’t getting to us – but it’s definitely getting to us. So hold tight!”

“It’s been such a gift to do this show, to follow wonderful Terry [Wogan] and, of course, Chris [Evans], tough acts to follow. Pretty cool to be the first lass to host and I won’t be the last. Remember, girls, you can do anything,” Zoe added.

‘Remember, girls, you can do anything’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Daughter hospitalised

Zoe shares daughter Nelly with former husband Norman Cook. They’d married in Somerset in August 1999 – and their son Woody arrived into the world in 2000.

Nelly was born in 2010, some years after Zoe and Norman reconciled following a split.

But in December of last year, Nelly hit the headlines after she was rushed to hospital.

Treatment was sought after her DJ dad accidentally dropped a Christmas tree on her foot.

Zoe told her listeners: “It was supposed to be her last day of school today. But sadly, her dad unintentionally dropped a Christmas tree on her foot and she had to go to A&E yesterday. She had an X-ray. It’s okay, it’s just swollen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Studios Events Productions (@bbcs_events)

What time is the VE Day 80 concert?

The VE Day 80 Concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade, in London. It will be attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Furthermore, it is expected the VE Day 80 Concert will include performances from the likes of Samantha Barks, Fleur East, John Newman and others.

It will air live on BBC One from 8pm.

Read more: Heartbroken Zoe Ball shares tribute to her beautiful mum on first anniversary of her death

VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer from 8pm until 10pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.