Heartbroken Zoe Ball shares tribute to her beautiful mum on first anniversary of her death

Zoe Ball shared an emotional tribute to her late mum, Julia Ball, on the one-year anniversary of her death, with a message and a series of family photos on Instagram.

The former BBC Radio 2 presenter, 54, revealed last April that her mother had died at the age of 74 following a brave battle with cancer.

Zoe Ball shares grief for her mum

Marking the anniversary, Zoe shared several pictures, including a family photo with her brother Jamie Clark, and an image of her mum with Zoe’s father, Johnny Ball.

In a simple but poignant caption, Zoe wrote: “Miss you beyond words, Mama. One year today.”

The post drew an outpouring of love and support from friends and fans alike. Celebrities including Davina McCall, Minnie Driver and Gaby Roslin left heartfelt comments.

Davina shared: “Sending you huge love…”, while Minnie added: “So hard – all the firsts. Sending you tons of love, I have no doubt she was worth this heartbreak.”

Gaby Roslin, who previously stood in for Zoe on her BBC show after her mother’s death, wrote: “Sending you so much love my darling Zoe. She’ll always be there in your heart. Love you and I will always have hugs ready for you whenever you need them.”

Zoe also responded to a follower going through a similar loss.

“So sorry for your loss. I imagine you’re all at sea right now. Go easy on yourself. Much love,” the presenter wrote.

Zoe Ball’s mother

Last August, Zoe honoured what would have been her mother’s birthday, admitting the pain of her absence was more intense than she had ever imagined. She wrote at the time: “Happy heavenly birthday Mama. Your beautiful beaming smile shining down on our hearts always but boy, losing you is harder than I could ever have imagined.”

She added that she was “holding on so tight, letting the tears come and wishing on the stars”.

Zoe’s son Woody Cook, from her previous marriage to DJ Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook), also paid tribute to his grandmother last year.

“Today I say goodbye to Granny J,” Woody wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being a wonderful woman. The only person who always sent me a Valentine’s card.”

Boyfriend’s tragic death

Zoe has experienced profound personal loss in recent years.

In 2017, her partner Billy Yates tragically died by suicide after a long battle with depression.

Zoe later shared their final moment together, and how she wished she’d told him everything would be okay.

She later honoured Billy’s memory by taking part in a 350-mile Sport Relief cycling challenge, raising awareness for mental health.

In May, just a week after confirming her mother’s passing, Zoe shared a tribute to Billy on the anniversary of his death with a simple message: “7 years kisses in the sky.”

