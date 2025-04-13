Johnny Ball’s clap back at woman who made daughter Zoe’s life a ‘misery’: ‘She almost had a nervous breakdown’

Johnny Ball previously recalled a time when daughter Zoe “almost had a breakdown” during her school days.

The TV star, 86, shot to fame as a presenter back in the 1970s and 1980s. Johnny – who is on Love Your Weekend today (April 13) – is also the father of beloved TV and radio star Zoe, 54.

Zoe is best known for being the first female host on Radio 1 – and her career has gone from strength to strength since.

But according to her father, Johnny, Zoe didn’t always have it easy.

Johnny Ball on advice he gave to daughter Zoe

Speaking to Saga Magazine earlier this year, Johnny spoke about the advice he has passed down to his three children.

As well as being a father to Zoe, Johnny is also a dad to sons Nick and Dan, who are an artist and a structural engineer, respectively.

“Aim high, irrespective of what’s gone before,” the TV presenter said, sharing his advice.

Johnny added: “As my life shows, anything you get wrong in education is repairable.”

Johnny revealed Zoe ‘almost had breakdown’

He also revealed that he suffered academic setbacks – but it didn’t stop him from succeeding.

Johnny then went on to recall a tough time during Zoe’s school days.

“Zoe’s form mistress made her life a misery, she almost had a nervous breakdown, but she came through it,” he revealed.

Zoe’s decision to quit radio show

In other Zoe Ball news, the beloved star presented her final BBC Radio 2 show in December last year.

Zoe was at the helm of the breakfast show for nearly six years, having started in January 2019.

Her decision to leave came following the death of her mother, Julie Peckham in April 2024.

Zoe’s mum died after battling cancer within a few weeks of her diagnosis. Julia was 74 at the time of her passing.

The radio star paid a touching tribute to her mother on Instagram. Alongside pictures of a young Julia, Zoe wrote: “Sleep tight, dear Mama. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.”

However, Zoe was devastated by her mother’s health condition and took time off the breakfast radio show to care for Julia.

