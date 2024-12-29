Zoe Ball’s former husband Norman Cook lost his mother on Christmas Day and their son Woody Cook confirmed his Granny Ros’ death on Instagram.

Radio star Zoe, who recently presented her final BBC Radio 2 show, lost her mother, Julia, to cancer in May.

Zoe’s Christmas decorations this year were dedicated to the loved ones she’s lost over the years. Pictures of her mum, late partner Billy and others were framed in glittery red heart-shaped bauble decorations.

Sadly, her family suffered another loss before the year could conclude.

Zoe’s mum died earlier this year from cancer (Credit: ITV)

Zoe Ball’s son pays tribute to grandmother

Zoe and her ex-husband Norman’s 24-year-old son, Woody, broke the news about his grandmother’s death yesterday (December 28) on Instagram.

In his touching tribute alongside a family picture, Woody wrote: “Ups and downs of the year. My Granny Ros passed away on Christmas Day. She was an amazing woman and ‘was ready to start her next life.’ That kind of optimism and mentality really inspires me.”

“Losing two grandparents this year has really made me grow and made me focus a lot more on family,” he continued, referring to Julia’s passing.

Woody lost both his grandparents in 2024 (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, giving an update on his own life, the aspiring musician wrote: “The ups: I’m having a blast in New York, was homesick on my birthday and Christmas but I’ve been working really hard on music and it’s really paying off. My friends over here are so lovely and feel like family.”

She was an amazing woman and ‘was ready to start her next life.’

He concluded his post thanking his beloved grandmother. Woody said: “Safe travels Ros and thank you for everything.”

Meanwhile, his mother Zoe replied to his post with emojis of two stars and hearts each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woody Cook (@woody_cook)

Zoe Ball lost her mum

Zoe’s mum died after battling cancer within a few weeks after her diagnosis. Julia was 74 at the time of her passing.

The radio star paid a touching tribute to her mother on Instagram. Alongside pictures of a young Julia, Zoe wrote: “Sleep tight, dear Mama. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.”

However, Zoe was devastated by her mother’s health condition and took time off the breakfast radio show to care for Julia.

She delivered an emotional message to fans thanking her colleagues upon returning to radio days after her mum’s passing.

Meanwhile, Scott Mills is said to replace Zoe on the BBC Radio show she presented for nearly six years.

Read more: Zoe Ball’s daughter rushed to hospital after accident at her megastar dad’s home: ‘The things you don’t think are going to happen’

Will you miss Zoe on Radio 2? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.