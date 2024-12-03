Zoe Ball took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to her loved ones in the form of poignant Christmas decorations.

The DJ, who recently stepped down from her Radio 2 role to spend more time with her family, has endured a heartbreaking year.

Zoe lost her mum Julia to cancer in May and recently revealed that she’s suffering from painful health condition TMJ, or temporomandibular joint disorder .

Now, Zoe is concluding the year by remembering the loved ones she’s lost over the years.

Zoe Ball’s poignant decorations

The former Strictly contestant took to Instagram to show off her Christmas tree decorations.

The carousel included pictures of her mum, late partner Billy and others, framed in glittery red heart-shaped bauble decorations and hung on the Christmas tree.

Zoe captioned the post: “Miss you special people,” followed by a heart emoji.

She also remembered her late partner Billy Yates, who died at the age of 40 in 2017. Zoe revealed in 2020 that Billy, who took his own life, was battling depression at the time of his passing.

Her mum, Julia, passed away 12 weeks after her cancer diagnosis. The radio star announced her death in a touching tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of a younger Julia, her daughter wrote: “Sleep tight dear Mama. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.”

Zoe’s mum was 74 when she passed away.

Zoe Ball lost her mum earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Touching tribute to loved ones

Zoe’s heart-wrenching tribute to her lost loved ones prompted her followers to remember their family members and friends who aren’t with them any more.

One follower wrote: “First Christmas without my mum too. I’m dreading the run-up, and she’s always on my mind.”

“Lost our lovely mum last year and lost our dad a couple of months ago. Christmas is especially tough without them,” said another.

A third comment read: “That’s a lot of loss. Love to you all this Christmas.”

“Ah Zoe, a lovely tradition and one we do here too, even with pets. My heart always hurts when I come across them in the box, but it is such a wonderful way to remember them,” said another, extending their support.

Leaving Radio 2

Zoe quit her Radio 2 morning show in November after hosting it for six years. “After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family,” she said.

She also said that her last show will be on December 20. Although she’s stepping away from the breakfast show, the radio star will continue to be a part of the Radio 2 family. More details will be revealed in the New Year.

