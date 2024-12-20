Zoe Ball was in tears this morning (Friday, December 20) as she presented her last-ever show on BBC Radio 2.

The star, 54, has been presenting the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show for nearly six years, having started in January 2019.

Zoe Ball in tears on BBC Radio 2

Today saw Zoe host her final morning show on BBC Radio 2, having announced her departure last month.

Kicking off the show, Zoe admitted that there had been tears already.

“We’ve had some tears already. We don’t quite know what to do with ourselves this morning, do we? I’ve come in and I suddenly can’t remember how to press the button,” she said.

“We’re all pretending we’re going to be okay, that the emotion isn’t getting to us – but it’s definitely getting to us. So hold tight! But Richie, so many nice comments yesterday – made me blub my eyes out,” she then added.

‘Girls, you can do anything’

As the show came to a close, Zoe had an emotional message for listeners.

“It’s been such a gift to do this show, to follow wonderful Terry and, of course, Chris, tough acts to follow. Pretty cool to be the first lass to host and I won’t be the last. Remember, girls, you can do anything,” she said.

“So to the biggest stars of our Breakfast Show, that’s you all of our listeners, young and old, and those in the middle, thank you for tuning in, whether as a lone listener, as a family, as a work gang on your morning jogs, dog walks, truck drives, training, commutes or hiding in bed, it’s been a real privilege to keep you company through your morning manoeuvres. You’re just there, and I’m just here having a chat with a mate. It’s such a special, intimate relationship,” she then continued.

“It’s never lost on me that we’ve been through life’s little highs and little lows together. I really do hope that we’ve managed to bring some sunshine and light when you’ve most needed it, a daff distraction from the harder stuff,” she then went on to say.

‘It’s been very special’

Zoe then teased her return to BBC Radio 2.

“Dear Scott [Mills] will look after you in the New Year, he’s one of the good ‘uns, you’re gonna have a lot of fun together. And I’ll see you in the spring, popping up here on air at Radio 2 for new adventures,” she said.

“As the song says, you give a little love and it all comes back to you, well, I have most definitely felt that love from you listeners. I feel very lucky to have been here. I send buckets of love out to you and your dear ones this Christmas. It’s been very special. Take care of yourselves lovely peeps, my top cats.”

Listeners sent the star their well-wishes on Twitter.

“Well done Zoe Ball on a successful breakfast show good luck with what comes next!!” one fan tweeted.

“Zoe Ball you’ve been fantastic I will miss you in the mornings,” another said.

“All the best Zoe Ball and thanks for the last 6 years of great listening to @BBCRadio2,” a third wrote.

Richie Anderson announces departure

Zoe’s co-star, Richie Anderson, also announced that he was leaving the show today.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, Richie said: “I have had the most amazing six years on this show. It has been so much fun, and I have loved every single second of it.

“It has been so amazing to come here and be accepted by you [Zoe], Tina [Daheley], and the producers,” he then continued.

“I remember when I met Zoe for the first time in the dressing room at It Takes Two, she came in with hugs and it was like I’d known you forever and you have been the most amazing friend,” he then went on to say.

However, Richie won’t be going far, with the former Strictly star moving to afternoons in January.

“From January, Richie Anderson will be waving goodbye to the early alarm call as he moves to afternoons on Radio 2,” the BBC announced.

The BBC Radio 2 breakfast show airs from 6.30am on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

