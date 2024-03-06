Zoe Ball expresses ‘heartbreak’ as her mum is diagnosed with cancer: ‘These are extremely tough times’

Zoe Ball has expressed her heartbreak as her mum has been diagnosed with cancer.

The radio presenter, 53, shared the news on social media on Wednesday as she thanked the nurses and doctors who have been looking after her mum Julia.

Zoe said she’s going to be “trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can”. However, there will be times she has to look after her mum.

heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with cancer these are extremely tough times, mum is being incredibly brave sending out love to people reading this battling cancer, awaiting diagnosis & also to folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xKK7JOKhYs — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) March 6, 2024

Zoe Ball mum diagnosed with cancer

Alongside photos of her mum smiling in hospital and surrounded by her loved ones, Zoe wrote: “Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with cancer.

“These are extremely tough times, mum is being incredibly brave. Sending out love to people reading this battling cancer, awaiting diagnosis & also to folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly.”

She added: “My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant doctors, nurses & support teams looking after Mum.

Zoe has shared her mum’s cancer diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

“Gratitude to our families and friends for their support. I’m trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my mama.”

Zoe then said Gaby Roslin will step in for her on her Radio 2 show.

Fans offered their support to the former Strictly: It Takes Two host in the replies section. One person told Zoe: “I’m so sorry, Zoe. Sending love to you and your mum.”

Another wrote: “Take time to look after you. And be with Mum. Work can, and will wait.”

Fans have sent their support to Zoe and her mum (Credit: ITV)

Someone else added: “Sending you love and hugs. Family comes first, take as much time off as you need. You and your beautiful family will get through this. Sending healing thoughts your mum’s way.”

Zoe previously discussed not seeing her mum for years after she and her father split. She said on Desert Island Discs: “It was tough not seeing my mum for all those years, because I think it does make you question a lot of stuff as a kid.

“I was very loved and very supported and everyone gets on great now so that’s good.”

Read more: Zoe Ball diagnosed with ADHD as she opens up on ‘meltdown’ in upcoming TV show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.