Zoe Ball diagnosed with ADHD as she opens up on ‘meltdown’ in upcoming TV show

Radio host and television presenter Zoe Ball has revealed her medical diagnosis of ADHD, as she revealed that she has a ‘meltdown’ on an upcoming episode of the Channel 4 show Taskmaster.

Zoe, who will appear on the comedy show’s New Year special, shares her ADHD diagnosis with son Woody.

The condition – attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in full – is typically characterised by inattentiveness and difficulty in organising tasks. All of which Zoe struggled with when partaking in Taskmaster’s New Year’s Treat 2024.

Zoe also stars with son Woody on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Zoe Ball opens up about ADHD diagnosis

Speaking to MirrorOnline, Zoe discussed the effect that her condition can have on herself and her son, Woody.

“I am ADHD. My son and I are both, we’re quite similar. I make myself laugh sometimes, because if I’m in a small space and I’ve got loads of tasks to do, I can cover so many miles,” Zoe said.

She continued: “My family, they laugh because they’ll find things of mine in certain places and they’re like, ‘If you follow this, you’ll see what mum was trying to achieve.’”

Zoe will appear on this year’s Taskmaster New Year’s special (Credit: Channel 4)

Zoe Ball reveals Taskmaster ‘meltdown’

She went on to talk about how her ADHD blew up during one particular task on the comedy show. This will see her star alongside fellow celebs Lenny Rush, Deborah Meaden, Kojey Radical, and Steve Backshall.

I physically started to melt down. That did hurt my head

“I have 18 pairs of glasses and I will still lose all of them… my brain is just all over the goddamn shop. So a particular task involved a bit of timing, which is maths, which is, again, not a strength, I physically started to melt down. That did hurt my head,” Zoe admitted.

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2024 airs Tuesday, January 2 at 9pm on Channel 4

