Top Coronation Street theories on Hope Stape’s trolling culprit

The nasty messages just keep flooding in for poor Hope Stape in Coronation Street as she struggles to rumble the culprit.

The Weatherfield teen is currently being targeted online, a victim of cyber bullying.

Here are our top theories on who could be responsible for the messages.

Is Hope’s own sister the one to blame? (Credit: ITV)

1. Ruby Dobbs

Ruby was acting a little suss the other day when Hope was showing off her fresh manicure to her sister at the salon.

She seemed really unbothered and a little on edge when Hope mentioned posting a pic onto her socials.

Now, fans reckon that there’s a spout of jealousy going on… But, could Ruby be tormenting her own sister? Her mum was Kirsty Soames after all…

One fan took to X and wrote: “Pretty sure everyone has sussed by now that it’s Ruby sending the texts.”

Another person added: “Bet it’s Ruby trolling Hope.”

Hope accuses Jake next week (Credit: ITV)

2. Jake Windass

Next week, Hope’s at the salon again and notices Jake Windass smirking at his phone just at the time when she receives another nasty message.

Putting two and two together, Hope’s adamant that Jake is behind the trolling and takes no time in publicly accusing him.

Causing a scene after having a Halloween makeover, Hope blames Jake and storms out upset. But, was she right to think that Jake sent the messages?

Lily’s developed an attitude (Credit: ITV)

3. Lily Platt

Afte her recent recast, Lily Platt has developed a whole new personality. She first showed signs of a nasty side when she locked Sam out of the classroom during Mick Michaelis’ prison escape.

She’s got an attitude, even admitting that she locked Sam out of the classroom on purpose! How cruel. She definitely thinks she’s the Regina George of Weathy High, but has this mean girl now extended her behaviour to social media too? Is she targeting Hope?

On Reddit, one Corrie viewer simply suggested: “Lily,” while another agreed: “I think Ruby or Lily.”

This would be the final straw for Cassie’s character (Credit: ITV)

4. Cassie Plummer

Cassie’s loyalty lies where Cassie’s loyalty lies. Until it doesn’t. She might seem like a family woman now but we know how quickly the tables can turn when there’s an incentive to betray her loved ones.

With Cassie not having the best record (she drugged up Ken for starters), one fan is certain Cassie’s the one behind the messages.

The fan suggested: “I think Hope’s bully is Cassie, as it would be very Cassie to manipulate Hope into a crisis that Cassie could get credit for solving, as a way of weaseling back into Casa Dobbs.

“Similar M.O. to Cassie creating a perceived need for her helping Ken, by drugging him, to make him think he was losing his marbles, so she could ride to the rescue.” Would she stoop so low though?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

