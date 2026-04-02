Coronation Street follow-up: Megan has secret termination to hide Will romance evidence, but fan theory predicts her ultimate downfall

Coronation Street delivered a major twist in tonight’s episode (Thursday, April 2), as viewers finally learned the truth behind Megan Walsh’s pregnancy – and it’s not what she’s been telling everyone.

While Megan had led Maggie to believe that a supposed assault had caused her to lose her baby, the reality is far more complicated. And now, a gripping new fan theory suggests the fallout could turn deadly – with Eva Price caught in the middle.

Megan had a termination (Credit: ITV)

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Megan’s new secret in Coronation Street

There was plenty of drama in the Rovers tonight as DS Lisa Swain arrived with questions for Maggie following Megan’s serious accusation. Maggie didn’t shy away, admitting she had gone to see Megan at her flat and that things became tense. But when confronted with the assault claim, Maggie showed composure.

At the same time, Megan appeared deeply distressed, insisting that Maggie was responsible for the loss of her baby and hinting that the alleged attack had caused it. Maggie, however, stayed focused, steering the conversation towards the identity of the baby’s father. Megan kept quiet, but Maggie had ideas of her own.

The truth finally came out later during a therapy session, where Megan broke down while speaking about the baby. She explained how much she had longed for a family, especially after facing difficulties conceiving due to PCOS, making the pregnancy feel incredibly significant.

But in a dramatic confession, Megan admitted she hadn’t miscarried at all – she had chosen to terminate the pregnancy. Despite not being religious, she revealed fears of being punished and worried she might never have another chance at motherhood. The secret was kept to protect the identity of the father, with teenage Will at the centre of it all.

Eva could be in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory suggests deadly twist with Eva in the frame

With tensions between Maggie and Megan now at boiling point, fans are already speculating about what might happen next – and one theory has taken a particularly dark turn.

Viewers will remember that Maggie has killed before, having murdered her husband Alan. With Megan also among five possible victims teased in a flashforward for April 23 – alongside Theo, Carl, Maggie and Jodie – suspicion is already mounting.

Now, some fans believe Maggie could be responsible if Megan meets a grim fate. But the twist doesn’t stop there. The theory suggests Maggie might frame Eva Price for the crime, setting up a dramatic exit storyline.

One fan shared online: “Eva is apparently leaving the cobbles again soon and it got me thinking: Maggie kills Megan in the Whodunit storyline, but Maggie somehow frames Eva, meaning Eva gets sent down for the murder and gives her space to leave again whilst keeping Maggie and the Ben storyline open and puts an end to the Megan storyline.”

With Catherine Tyldesley due to take a short break from filming to work on The Good Ship Murder, it certainly raises questions. Could Eva’s next exit from Weatherfield come with devastating consequences-– and a prison sentence for a crime she didn’t commit?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

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