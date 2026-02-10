Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as deadly flashforward scenes air

Hold on to your popcorn, Weatherfield fans – things are about to get seriously tense.

In upcoming Coronation Street scenes, Betsy finds herself giving a police statement after a shocking discovery, while sneaky Sam is ramping up his hunt for dirt on Megan and Will.

Here’s your full rundown of what’s coming up.

1. Betsy’s chilling find sets flashforward chaos in motion

Betsy is left shaken when she’s questioned by police over a dead body – but viewers soon realise the interview actually happens months later, in April. The episode jumps between the day of the murder and the present, dropping hints and ramping up the suspense.

By the end, five characters are flagged as potential victims. One of them won’t survive… but who, and who will be responsible? Weatherfield is about to get deadly.

2. Carl is playing with fire – literally

Carl ropes in his dodgy mate Jez to hatch a fiery plan against the hotel. Jez sneaks into Chariot Square posing as a handyman, snaps the fire exits and CCTV while Ronnie is distracted, and makes a quick getaway. Later, Carl fine-tunes the arson scheme, but Ronnie isn’t buying it. He catches Jez, snaps a photo, and warns him Carl’s in trouble.

When he confronts Carl, tensions explode. Carl insists Debbie comes first, only for Ronnie to point out she’s his mum. The family battle lines are drawn… but whose side will Debbie take?

3. Prison drama heats up for Debbie in Coronation Street spoilers

Debbie makes a slip in prison, calling Lou Michaelis ‘Abi’ and revealing she’s battling early-onset dementia. The news spreads fast, and fellow inmate Paula soon takes note. Lou warns Debbie to steer clear – Paula is trouble. But it’s too late.

Paula confronts Debbie about a past grievance at the hotel, proving grudges behind bars don’t get time off. Debbie may have just put herself in someone’s crosshairs.

4. Ronnie and Kevin demand answers

Debbie tries to stay low in her cell when Paula bursts in, upset about her jailed boyfriend. Debbie offers comfort – but can she trust her?

Meanwhile, Ronnie and Kevin visit and drop a bombshell – Carl believes Debbie is his mum. Shocked, Debbie confirms it. With Carl now part of the equation, tensions are mounting – can Ronnie handle the storm brewing in prison?

5. Daniel’s apology eases the tension at home

With Leanne away, Sam tells Daniel he plans to revise in the salon flat, keeping tabs on Megan. Megan takes a call from Will, letting him know she has the flat free. Will fibs to Ben about visiting a mate, but Daniel’s apology smooths things over and Ben lets him go.

Will heads to the flat, unaware Sam is watching like a hawk. Is the truth about Megan finally about to come out, or will Will’s charm keep him in the dark a little longer?

6. Sam sneaks closer to Megan and Will

Determined to catch them out, Sam sneaks into the salon flat, giving Megan a shock. While she’s away, he tidies a shelf and leaves subtle evidence of his visit.

Later, Megan warns Will about the intruder – Sam is onto them. Will immediately starts plotting his next move, determined to stay one step ahead in this tense game of cat and mouse.

7. Sam finally spies on Megan and Will

In the Bistro, Will brushes off Nick’s concerns about Sam, even offering him vodka to keep him close. At the precinct, Will insists his bond with Megan is professional, but Sam’s doubts linger. Later, he uses his hidden camera app to catch Megan and Will entering the flat – could this finally be the proof he’s after?

Meanwhile, Megan flips the script. She warns Sam that no one will believe him if he spills, leaving him frustrated but more determined than ever.

8. Maggie keeps Lauren on her toes in Coronation Street spoilers

Maggie assigns Lauren Bolton a shift to stop her going on a date with Ollie. Later, while Tim and Ben play darts in the pub, Lauren flirts with Ollie – only to be caught slacking by Maggie, who orders her back to work. No romance on Maggie’s watch.

9. Family tensions continue behind bars

Carl confides in Kit that he’s planning to report Ronnie for assault. Later, Debbie is stunned when a guard announces her brother has booked a visit.

In the visiting room, Debbie promises she’ll make amends once she’s out. But will Carl soften, or are the walls staying up? Family drama never takes a break, even in prison.

10. Jodie stirs up trouble in Coronation Street spoilers

Mal tries to impress Bernie with ‘healing’ crystals, but she’s unimpressed. Bernie snaps at Jodie over a botched toastie, and Jodie quietly plots revenge.

Elsewhere, David ropes Brian into giving Lily a paper round, but she dumps it, sparking a clash with Hope. Brian refuses to budge, while Jodie whispers gossip in Hope’s ear.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!