Huge ‘hint’ Carl Webster at risk of flashforward death after Theo’s chilling ultimatum in Coronation Street

Tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, January 28) delivered some seriously dark moments as Carl Webster and Theo Silverton went head-to-head with chilling threats – all unfolding against the backdrop of Billy’s funeral.

The gloves were well and truly off as Carl hinted he could expose Theo for leaving Billy to die. But Theo wasn’t about to take that lying down and fired back with a threat of his own – one that could blow Carl’s life apart.

Carl and Theo at war in Coronation Street

Just moments before Billy was laid to rest, Theo was hit with a devastating revelation. Carl confirmed that the confession whispered in the undertakers hadn’t gone unheard after all. While forgiveness from Billy was suggested, it quickly became clear that Todd wouldn’t be so understanding. With his secret no longer safely buried, Theo’s guilt weighed heavier than ever.

During the service itself, Todd was asked to deliver the eulogy but found himself unable to continue through his grief. Theo stepped in, subtly steering the narrative in a very different direction. Responsibility was quietly nudged towards Todd, with the suggestion that Billy’s death might have been avoided. A carefully vague expression of regret followed from Theo, and, still unaware of the full truth, Todd offered his forgiveness.

Elsewhere, Ryan was left injured after being attacked in a hotel robbery, with the thieves making a quick escape. Carl appeared to play the hero, stepping in as a rescuer – but it later emerged the entire crime had been orchestrated by him. Crucially, Theo secretly obtained photographic proof.

That evidence shifted the balance of power. A deal was made. Carl was warned to stay silent. And Theo delivered a chilling promise – if the truth came out, Carl’s funeral would be next.

Huge ‘hint’ Carl Webster could be at risk of Coronation Street flashforward death

Coronation Street viewers already know the soap is building towards a deadly flashforward, with five characters potentially facing a tragic end.

With Theo now openly alluding to Carl’s possible death, the danger surrounding him has ramped up dramatically. While there’s been no confirmation that Carl is one of the ‘five,’ the tension suggests his days could be numbered.

Could Carl be the one who doesn’t make it through the upcoming flashforward scenes?

Teasing what’s to come, Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks said: “One of our characters has found a dead body on the street, and we don’t know who it is.

She then added: “So, there are five potential victims and we will take the audience on a journey for them to try and figure out who that body is and what happened.”

