Coronation Street ITVX early release sees Carl and Theo feud explode with dark threat

Coronation Street was packed with tension in today’s ITVX episode (Wednesday, January 28) as Carl Webster and Theo Silverton found themselves locked in a dangerous game of secrets – all unfolding on the heartbreaking day of Billy’s funeral.

With emotions already running high, Carl wasted no time in letting Theo know he held something explosive over him. He revealed that he’d overheard Theo’s private confession at the undertaker’s and made it clear he could use it whenever he liked.

But Carl’s sense of control didn’t last long, as Theo soon proved he had plenty of ammunition of his own.

Carl threatened Theo (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster corners Theo before Billy’s funeral

Ahead of the service, Carl confronted Theo and admitted he was the one who heard him praying in the undertaker’s parlour. While Theo wondered if the dead could forgive, Carl pointed out that Todd almost certainly wouldn’t. Carl now knew the full truth – that Theo had left Billy to die.

Racked with guilt, Theo began to unravel. Rather than face up to his actions, he hijacked Todd’s eulogy during the funeral and cruelly shifted the blame onto him, accusing Todd of wanting to leave the wedding early. Theo claimed that if Todd had stayed just one more hour, Billy would have done the same and avoided the fatal crash.

Later, Theo attempted a half-confession, telling Todd he regretted ‘not being braver’ and not trying harder to save Billy. Completely unaware of the truth, Todd comforted Theo with a hug and reassured him that none of it was his fault.

Theo obtained evidence against Carl too (Credit: ITV)

Theo turns the tables on Carl

Elsewhere in the episode, Ryan Connor was left shaken after being confronted by a group of masked men at the hotel. They forced him to open the till before fleeing with the bar’s takings, leaving Ryan with a cut to his face.

Carl arrived just in time to scare the men off before calling the police and an ambulance. He later told Ryan that the thieves had also taken £3k from the safe.

But outside, the truth emerged. Carl met up with the masked men and paid them off, revealing he was behind the robbery all along. Unbeknownst to him, Theo had witnessed the exchange and snapped photos as proof.

When Theo confronted Carl, he laid down his own chilling terms. He promised to keep quiet and not tell Debbie or Ryan – but only if Carl kept his mouth shut about Billy. If Carl dared to speak, Theo warned, he could end up ‘in a box’ just like Billy.

Was Theo bluffing, or has Carl just made a deadly enemy who will do anything to protect his secret?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

