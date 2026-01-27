Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Jan 28: Theo causes chaos at Billy’s funeral

Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, January 28 reveal a heartbreaking day on the cobbles as Billy Mayhew is finally laid to rest – but the funeral is overshadowed by Theo Silverton’s spiralling guilt and destructive behaviour.

Elsewhere, Ryan finds himself in serious danger when his shift at the Chariot Square Hotel takes a terrifying turn.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street on Wednesday.

It’s a sad time in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

1. Billy’s final farewell in Coronation Street spoilers

Weatherfield comes together in sombre fashion as Billy is laid to rest, with friends, family and parishioners uniting to say their goodbyes. But while the community mourns, Theo is barely holding himself together.

Consumed by guilt and panicked by the thought that someone may have overheard his private words to Billy’s coffin, Theo becomes increasingly paranoid. Every noise sets him on edge, every look feels loaded, as the weight of his actions threatens to overwhelm him.

Theo pins the blame onto Todd (Credit: ITV)

2. Theo points the finger at Todd

As the service gets underway, Bishop Greg asks Todd to deliver the eulogy. Todd bravely stands, but the emotion of the moment proves too much and he struggles to get his words out.

Sensing an opportunity, Theo steps in to take over, delivering his own tribute to Billy. But beneath the surface, his speech carries a familiar edge, as he subtly shifts blame and responsibility back onto Todd once again.

Later at the Rovers, Todd’s anger finally bubbles over. Has he had enough of biting his tongue, or will he finally confront Theo over the truth?

3. Bernie unravels in Coronation Street spoilers

Elsewhere, Bernie’s grief begins to manifest in worrying ways. She cruelly snaps at Dev, unleashing a stream of hurtful comments before retreating upstairs.

Armed with a bottle of wine, Bernie shuts herself away as her emotions threaten to spiral. Is she reaching breaking point?

Ryan’s threatened (Credit: ITV)

4. Ryan terrorised at work

Over at the Chariot Square Hotel, Ryan’s shift takes a horrifying turn when two masked men storm the reception area.

Cornering him, one of the intruders produces a claw hammer and demands access to the safe. Frozen with fear, Ryan does as he’s told – but even handing over the cash isn’t enough.

The situation turns violent as the men attack Ryan, leaving him pleading for his life. Just when things look bleak, Carl arrives on the scene. But will he be able to intervene in time – and will the culprits face the consequences?

Read more: Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey announces engagement to boyfriend in loved-up social media post

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

