Coronation Street’s Megan in baby daddy twist, fans convinced

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Thursday, March 19), Megan’s pregnancy was finally revealed!

Leanne told the Driscoll family that she thinks Megan is pregnant and it could be Will’s baby!

The police began to investigate the claims that Megan had groomed teenager Will but hit a stumbling block as there was no real evidence.

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Then there was good news for Will’s family as they discovered that Megan could be pregnant with Will’s baby – all the evidence they need of the grim relationship.

But Coronation Street viewers are convinced there is going to be another baby twist in this pregnancy story!

Here’s everything that happened in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Eva and Ben were shocked by what had happened (Credit: ITV)

The Driscolls fell apart

The Driscoll family has been devastated by the revelation that Will’s been groomed by Megan.

And as the episode began the family were bickering about who was to blame, and why it had happened.

Thank goodness, Eva managed to take charge and convince them they had to stick together.

Kit’s on the case but what will he uncover? (Credit: ITV)

The police began to investigate

Across the Street, Sam was being quizzed by Kit, who wanted to know why he’d been suspicious about Megan and Will.

But Daniel was fuming about everything. He marched across to the pub and cornered Ben in the back room.

He told him that he’d been accused of the same thing – meaning when he was rumoured to have been grooming Summer Spellman back in 2021.

Daniel begged Ben to listen when he told him that Megan was innocent. But Ben wasn’t impressed with Daniel’s interference.

Meanwhile, Kit was still on the case. He questioned Will, who was tight-lipped about anything that may or may not have happened between him and Megan.

It’s not looking good for Megan (Credit: ITV)

Megan turned on the tears

And then it was Megan’s turn to face an interrogation. With Adam by her side, she answered the questions the police fired at her.

But despite her crocodile tears, it was clear the police were far from convinced despite the lack of evidence.

The family – finally – pulled together

There was good news, though, when Maggie got involved. She announced she’d been on the phone to Will’s ex, Chloe, in Hull.

And Chloe had revealed that she and Will broke up before he left for Weatherfield.

The family quickly realised that meant whoever was in the hotel with Will on his birthday was not Chloe – so it could have been Megan!

They charged down to Chariot Square where Ronnie broke the bad news that the CCTV had automatically been wiped.

Leanne made a discovery (Credit: ITV)

Leanne chucked Megan out

Later, when Megan made her way back to the flat, she was greeted by the sight of Leanne chucking all her belongings out of the window.

Leanne’s actions were a bit dramatic, perhaps, but she was soon at the pub with some news for the Driscolls.

She revealed, she’d found something when packing up Megan’s stuff – pregnancy vitamins.

Pregnancy shock!

Eva admitted she had known that Megan was pregnant, but she’d told her she’d had an abortion.

But Leanne pointed out no one keeps pregnancy vitamins for a baby that doesn’t exist.

Suddenly the Driscolls realised they could have the evidence they were looking for!

Could there be another shock in store?

But some of the Corrie fans think this isn’t what it seems.

They’re convinced that Megan’s baby isn’t Will’s!

“Will thinks he’s the daddy when it could be Daniel’s or maybe another lads,” wrote one viewer on social media.

While another picked up on Eva saying all the evidence they need could be growing in Megan’s belly.

“This line,” the viewer wrote. “It makes me believe the baby will be the other kid she groomed and that’s possibly why she’s still around in April because theres no proof…”

We know Megan’s been in a romance with Daniel, and that she also had a previous relationship with another pupil.

So perhaps the viewers are on to something!