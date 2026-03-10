Coronation Street star Jude Riordan opens up on emotional family loss as co-stars rush to support him

Coronation Street star Jude Riordan has shared some heartbreaking news with fans after revealing a sad loss in his family.

The young actor, best known for playing Sam Blakeman on the ITV soap, took to social media to post an emotional tribute – and it wasn’t long before his fellow Corrie stars rallied round to send their support.

Jude plays Sam on the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Coronation Street star Jude Riordan shares emotional family loss

Posting on Instagram yesterday (Monday, March 9), Jude told followers that his beloved King Charles Cavalier dog Ruby had sadly died.

Alongside the announcement, Jude shared a touching selection of photos showing him cuddling and playing with Ruby over the years – from when he was much younger right up to more recent times.

Although Ruby had reached the end stage of her life, the loss still came as a shock for the star.

Explaining the difficult moment, Jude wrote: “I didn’t expect to say goodbye to her. Even though she was at end of life stage it was still a big shock. Yesterday we had to say goodbye to Ruby. I held her little face right until the end. Loosing a dog is so painful. She was a sweet girl and we will miss her forever. I hope her tired legs are strong again running over rainbow bridge.”

Fans were quick to send messages of comfort, with many acknowledging how much Ruby meant to the actor.

Jude’s co-stars have been supportive (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street co-stars send love to Jude Riordan

Among those sharing supportive words were several of Jude’s Coronation Street co-stars, who flooded the comments section with messages of sympathy.

Lauren Bolton actress Cait Fitton wrote: “Sending love Jude.”

Megan Walsh star Beth Nixon, who also had a dog herself, commented: “Oh Jude, I can tell she had an amazing life even just from these photos, sending you and your family so much love.”

Rachel Leskovac, who previously played Jude’s on-screen mum Natasha on the cobbles, also reached out with a message of comfort, writing: “Awww sending love and hugs to you buddy.”

Isabella Flanagan added: “So sorry for your loss darling, hope you’re all okay xx”

Former Corrie star Kel Allen also shared: “I’m truly sorry for you all. It’s heartbreaking losing such a big part of the family & a best friend. Ruby is absolutely adorable. Sending the biggest hugs to you, Kelly & the rest of the family.”

As the tributes continue to come in, it’s clear Jude has plenty of support around him as he remembers his much-loved dog Ruby.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!