Coronation Street’s Jude Riordan shares a surprising family link to another major Coronation Street star

Coronation Street favourite Sam Blakeman actor Jude Riordan has a surprising family connection to another familiar name behind the scenes in Weatherfield.

While viewers know Jude best for bringing the bright young Sam to life on screen, it turns out acting talent isn’t the only thing running in the family. In fact, his dad has his own impressive role linked to the famous cobbles.

Here’s how Jude’s father is also connected to Coronation Street.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Sam wants to bring Megan down (Credit: ITV)

Sam Blakeman’s quest to expose Megan Walsh in Coronation Street

Over recent weeks in Coronation Street, Sam Blakeman has been keeping himself very busy with a spot of detective work. He might still be young, but Sam’s already shaping up to give DC Kit Green and DS Lisa Swain a run for their money.

Right now, Sam seems to be the only one truly determined to bring groomer Megan Walsh down. The youngster has taken it upon himself to expose her, setting out on a one-boy mission to reveal who she really is.

Determined to uncover the truth, Sam even set up secret cameras and recorded Megan and Will while they spent time together inside the flat, hoping to gather some crucial evidence.

But Megan soon tried to turn the tables. She attempted to get inside Sam’s head, suggesting he’d been falling behind with his schoolwork – something Sam takes great pride in.

In a recent Corrie trailer, Sam is seen in hospital explaining to Leanne exactly what led him there… and both Will and Megan are firmly part of the story.

Before long, the truth about Megan’s secret relationship with the teen threatens to become common knowledge. Eek.

The Riordans are a big part of the cobbles (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Jude Riordan’s real-life family link to Coronation Street revealed

Jude Riordan may be playing a key part on the ITV soap right now, but he isn’t the only member of his family who’s had a connection to the cobbles.

Back in 2022, Jude’s brother Zach even appeared alongside him on screen. He took on the role of Oscar – a boy Sam faced during a chess tournament.

And the Corrie link doesn’t stop there.

Jude’s father, Paul Riordan, has his own impressive credentials in the soap world. He works as a director and has been involved with major shows including Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Since 2021, Paul has directed 17 episodes of Corrie – including instalments that feature his own son.

The proud family moment was even shared by Jude on Instagram in 2024, when he posted a photo of himself with his dad on set.

He captioned the snap: “Another block with the Father. A busy couple of days! More bold choices. Back with him next week.”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!