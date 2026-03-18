Megan was arrested and there’s heartache for the Driscolls as a secret is revealed

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 18), Megan came face to face with the police, as they investigated her criminal relationship with Will.

Meanwhile, the Driscolls all stood by Will – who was very resistant to having support and refused to discuss anything with his dad or his gran.

But with the whole grim business threatening to be completely exposed, the Driscolls have got a lot to come to terms with.

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The Driscolls want Megan locked up (Credit: ITV)

Eva told Ben the truth in Coronation Street

Eva plucked up her courage and told Ben exactly what she’d found out. Of course, at first, Ben was disbelieving. He didn’t want to think about what it meant for their family.

But he realised that though there was no concrete proof, Eva was certain Sam was telling the truth. And he understood that this awful revelation was real.

Will wouldn’t tell anyone anything (Credit: ITV)

But Will wouldn’t tell anyone anything

With the news weighing heavily on the devoted dad, he tracked Will down at the precinct. Will was eating strawberry bootlaces, on the swing – something Ben obviously found horribly at odds with what he had found out.

But though the dad reassured his son there was nothing to worry about, Will wouldn’t tell him the truth. He lied that there was nothing going on with him and Megan.

Leanne promised she’d protect Sam and she’s already doing her best (Credit: ITV)

The police got involved

Later, Will, Eva, Toyah and Leanne headed to the police station, where they told Kit everything they knew.

Kit immediately took it very seriously.

Meanwhile, Will had tipped Megan off and she told him to pack a bag, and get ready to flee. Oblivious to what was happening, Daniel was trying to pin Megan down and get her to agree to drinks.

She lied that she was busy with admin, and later Daniel caught her rushing out of school. Once more she lied, wanting to get away. But it was too late. The police were there and they arrested her, as a fuming Daniel told them they were wrong.

Oh Daniel. You’re in for a nasty shock, mate!

Megan is in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Things are about to get even worse for everyone in Coronation Street

In tomorrow’s episode things are going to get even more tricky for the devastated Driscolls as they hunt for anything that will prove Megan has been grooming Will.

And then they’re horrified all over again as a shocking discovery rocks their world once more.