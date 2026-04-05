David Attenborough’s heartwrenching confession about dying as he admits: ‘I’m not afraid’

Sir David Attenborough has issued an emotional confession about dying, ahead of his 100th birthday.

For more than 70 years, Sir David, 99, has entertained and educated the nation, thanks to his award-winning documentaries – including Natural World which is on today (April 5).

What’s more, the beloved presenter will turn 100 years old on May 8, and to celebrate the occasion, a special BBC programme will air to mark the milestone.

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But in a recent interview, David reflected on his life, and candidly said he is not afraid of dying.

Sir David is a TV legend (Credit: ITV)

David Attenborough’s death confession

Ahead of his 100th birthday, Sir David has recently made a sad end-of-life admission.r

“I’m not afraid of d.e.a.t.h… I’m afraid of not living enough,” he told with Yours Magazine.

David added: “After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land but at sea.

“If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important.”

However, this is not the only time David has spoken about the prospect of a world where he’s not around…

He turns 100 later this year (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

David wants death to be a quick process’

In 2021, David was interviewed by Anderson Cooper for CBS News. During their chat, David spoke about death and what he fears the most.

“What are you most fearful of at this moment?” Anderson asked, to which David replied: “Becoming helpless and gaga.”

David was then asked if he was scared of death. He said: “No. Not for the process, I’d just like it to be a quick process, thanks very much.”

As for what moment David would want to relive, he shared: “First time seeing the coral reef. Watching a hummingbird. Sitting alongside a gorilla. Holding my firstborn baby.”

David’s health issues

Just like the rest of us, David has faced some health issues. He’s had a pacemaker since 2013, and underwent knee replacement surgery on both knees in 2015.

Meanwhile, in 2016, David admitted he was “coming to terms” with the memory loss that so often comes with old age. The TV icon explained it was taking him longer to write scripts because the “proper names” of things were getting harder to remember.

David confessed he slowed down production on Blue Planet II because of his forgetfulness. The BBC star noticed his memory lapse while he was trying to recall the name of a flower. This was during a trip to Jura Mountains in Switzerland.

“There were these searing yellow fields, and I can’t think of the damn name,” he said to The Sunday Telegraph.

Watch Natural World on Sunday (April 5) at 4:00pm on BBC One.

Read more: Sir David Attenborough’s heartbreak after ‘devastating’ death of brother Richard: ‘A shadow of his former self’



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