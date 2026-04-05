‘Here we go again!’ Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans, 51, welcomes second baby as fans rush to congratulate

Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans has confirmed the exciting news that he has welcomed his second baby.

The singer, 51, is already a dad to son Leo, whom he shares with wife Kerry-Lucy Taylor.

In December last year, Lee announced Kerry was pregnant with their second child. And now, Lee has revealed Kerry has given birth, with the pop star sharing the sweet news online.

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Lee and his wife have welcomed their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans reveals baby news

On Saturday (May 4) Lee took to his Instagram and confirmed the exciting baby news. He shared a black-and-white picture of him leaving the hospital with his newborn.

He captioned the post: “Here we go again!”

And as expected, plenty of fans and Lee’s Steps co-stars flooded the comments section with well-wishes and support.

Absolutely thrilled for you both

“SO SO SO Happy for you!!! Love Uncle H xx” said bandmate Ian ‘H’ Watkins. Faye Tozer also gushed: “Bursting with joy for you all! Can’t wait to meet little one.”

Meanwhile, one fan penned: “Huge Congratulations to you and Kerry and a little bro for Leo absolutely thrilled for you both.”

And another wrote: “Congratulations to you both! Sending best wishes to you and Kerry on your newest arrival! Congratulations to Leo on becoming a big brother!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Latchford-Evans (@llatchfordevans)

Lee and Kerry ‘wanted a baby for so long’

Lee and Kerry have been married since 2012 and sadly suffered a miscarriage back in 2018. Kerry-Lucy was 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

“We’ve wanted a baby for so long. We did start thinking, ‘Why isn’t this working for us? What’s wrong with us?’ You doubt each other slightly, but luckily we have a very strong relationship,” Lee told OK Magazine in 2021 about how they felt amid other people’s baby joy.

He added: “We went through a time where all of our friends were pregnant and people were always walking past us with prams and I guess we hated that and had a bit of resentment towards them, which I know we shouldn’t but it was difficult and frustrating.”

Meanwhile on Loose Women in 2021, Kerry-Lucy revealed she took three pregnancy tests to convince Lee it was positive in her first pregnancy.

She said: “I had to do three tests to convince Lee it was positive. The first was a faint line. I told him I think I’m pregnant and he said no.

“I got another one and the line was thick but he didn’t believe it.”

Lee then said: “I didn’t believe it so the next day Kerry did a digital test so I couldn’t argue with that one.”

Read more: Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans’ heartbreak following father’s death due to undiagnosed health issue

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