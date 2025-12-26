Steps singer Lee Latchford-Evans has announced his wife, Kerry-Lucy Taylor, is pregnant with their second child.

The It’s the Way You Make Me Feel hitmaker married Kerry in 2012. The pair started a family in 2021 when they welcomed a son, Leo.

Now, in fresh, exciting news, Lee and Kerry announced that their child will soon have a younger sibling…

Lee and Kerry are expecting their second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lee Latchford-Evans announces wife is pregnant

Taking to Instagram 11 hours ago (December 25), Lee shared a snapshot of his family posing in front of a lit-up Christmas tree.

The black-and-white image saw Kerry wearing a sparkly black dress that showed off her growing bump. While flashing a radiant smile, she cradled her bump as her son Leo kissed it.

Lee could also be seen beaming with joy as he was surrounded by his loved ones.

“Merry Christmas to all of yours….from ALL of mine,” Lee wrote in his caption, adding the red heart emoji.

Lee also put three hashtags: blessed, love and family.

The news arrives as Lee is currently performing in panto at the Central Theatre in Chatham as Prince Valiant in Sleeping Beauty. His final performance will take place on Sunday, January 4.

‘Huge congrats to you both’

Following the announcement, Lee’s fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“Ahhhh congratulations to you both xxx,” one user wrote.

“Ahhhhhh! Amazing news! Congratulations to you all. Sending you all lots of love xxx,” another person shared.

“Such a lovely sweet picture, and this time next year, there will be a new addition to your family, huge congrats to you both,” a third remarked.

“Many congratulations to your beautiful family … Merry Christmas to you all xxxxx,” a fourth said.

“Congratulations to you all! Such wonderful news,” a fifth fan expressed.

