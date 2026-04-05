Busted’s James Bourne needs ‘major surgery to extend his life’ as he shares worrying health update

Busted star James Bourne has shared a heartbreaking health update six months after he was forced to pull out of the band’s tour.

In September last year, right before the McFly VS Busted Tour kicked off, it was revealed that James had a mystery illness and would no longer be taking part.

The Busted lads later issued an update on James’ health, revealing he is “really, really sick”.

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And now, James himself has spoken out in a worrying update, revealing he needs “major surgery” to try and “extend his life”.

James had to pull out of the tour last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Busted star James Bourne shares health update

On Saturday (May 4) James took to his Instagram Story and shared an update with fans.

“I realised it’s been about six months since I posted last,” James wrote. He then revealed that he was awaiting major surgery in a bid to “extend his life”.

James shared: “I have a plan in place to have a major surgery that should extend my life and hopefully make me well enough to come back to what I love the most which is touring and making music. It really sucks to be out of the game. But there is hope!”

James did not share what type of condition he has, or the surgery he needs.

James has issued an update (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James ‘is really sick’

Although James was absent for the McFly VS Busted tour, his fellow bandmates would often speak about him on the stage.

At one show, Matt Willis said: “Okay, you may have noticed our best friend is not here tonight. James Bourne is really [bleep] sick and we love him and we miss him.

“This is the first show we’ve ever played without him and it’s really weird. But we’re gonna do the best we can.”

James wasn’t in ‘good enough health’ for tour

James announced he had to leave the tour back in September, revealing it was down to health reasons.

He wrote on Instagram: “The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as l’ve been all year for this tour to begin.

“I’m really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows. There’s a lot of information I still don’t have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now.”

Read more: Matt Willis scared he was ‘going to die’ amid ‘darkest’ time of his life

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