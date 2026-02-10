Matt Willis scared he was ‘going to die’ amid ‘darkest’ time of his life

Matt Willis has revealed he thought he was “going to die” during the “darkest” time of his life, right before his wedding to Emma.

Over the years, Matt has been very open about his struggles, previously admitting it took him several attempts before he was able to overcome his addiction.

But now, in the newest episode of his On The Mend podcast, Matt revealed he actually thought he was going to die, just before his wedding. And the whole thing happened while Emma was away.

Matt thought he was ‘going to die’ (Credit: YouTube)

Matt Willis emotional over ‘darkest time’

Matt wanted to give his listeners an insight into just how dark things got for him previously, admitting he “didn’t want to stop”.

He explained: “But at this point in my life, I wanted to stop, and I couldn’t. I was trying different ways and different things. But I couldn’t get it. Emma was away. She was filming a TV show in Mexico. She went away for two weeks.

“Our wedding was in two months. Those two weeks she was away, I was worse than I have ever been. I was drinking 24/7, waking up whenever and just drinking straight away. And I didn’t know whether it was day or night.”

Matt admitted there was “nothing social” about what happened to him then, confirming it was the “darkest it has ever been”.

But Matt knew he wanted a change. And that’s what made things even scarier for him, as he didn’t know how to find a way out.

He said: “I was scared that I was going to die. I was really scared and in a really horrible place.”

Matt made the decision to call the drugs counsellor he had in the middle of the night, who immediately told him he was sending him to a rehab facility.

An unknown man brought Matt to rehab (Credit: ITV)

How a stranger saved Matt

However, once Matt was dropped off at the facility, he left when nobody was looking. And instead, he “got absolutely wasted” and “passed out”.

But he was woken by a young man, and he told him he was supposed to be at the facility. Instead of leaving Matt alone, the man decided to make sure he got there.

Matt explained: “He picked me up, put my arm around his shoulder and basically carried me to the door. He had been there before. The guy was an ex-person who had been through the program. He took me there, dropped me off at the door. And I never saw him again.

“The reason I even walked through the door is because he found me on the street and took me there. How amazing?”

Matt and Emma got married in 2008 (Credit: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.com)

Matt’s wedding to Emma happened three days after rehab

But Matt knew he had to give the program a chance, as his wedding to Emma was quickly approaching. And when he got out, he only had days to prepare for the ceremony.

He revealed: “I had my wedding coming up. I got out of that rehab on the Thursday, I think. And I got married on the Saturday morning. I turned up to my wedding day clean and sober. My drugs counsellor was at the wedding with me, for protection, because I was scared.

“But I lasted the whole day, clean and sober. But it wasn’t the greatest of days for me. It was a weird thing, getting married when you’re scared.”

Now, the couple are still happily married, and share three children. And over the last few months have been open about their parenting changes after social media fears.

Read more: Matt Willis’ ‘sexy’ new role revealed as fans go wild: ‘Emma is a lucky woman’

What do you think about Matt Willis opening up on his addiction battle before his wedding? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!