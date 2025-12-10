Matt Willis’ ‘sexy’ new role revealed as fans go wild: ‘Emma is a lucky woman’

Matt Willis has left fans absolutely shocked as he announces his latest career move – and it is not what anyone was expecting.

The 42-year-old is best known for being in the band, Busted. The band have just finished a huge UK and Ireland tour, where they went head-to-head against McFly. However, right before tour started member James Bourne had to pull-out due to a mystery illness.

Now that the tour is over, it appears Matt Willis has no plans on slowing down. And in a shock announcement, he has been revealed as the newest cast member for Cabaret.

Matt will be joining the cast of Cabaret (Credit: YouTube)

Matt Willis new role announced as first pics shared

Earlier today (December 10) Kit Kat Club London and Matt Willis shared a joint Instagram post, announcing his Cabaret role.

In a carousel of jaw-dropping pictures, Matt was seen posing as Emcee, his new character. And it’s safe to say he looked entirely different from his day-to-day appearances.

The caption alongside the images read: “Willkommen, bienvenue, wecome. BRIT Award winner Matt Willis joins the cast of Cabaret at Kit Kat Club as Emcee from 26 January.”

They revealed that Matt is currently scheduled to be in all performances between January 26 – May 23, except for Wednesday 18th March. He will also not be there for performances between 26 – 28 March.

But fans have gone wild over the “sexy” new photos of Matt.

Fans are jealous of Emma (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Fans go wild over new role

Taking to the comments, Matt Willis fans were sent wild by the photos of him in character.

TV presenter Rylan Clarke commented: “Best booking ever” while Giovanna Fletcher wrote: “So flipping excited for this.”

One fan penned: “OMG. Hot!” Another commented: “Oh my god. This is amazing. I am so excited for this project.”

“Not what I expected. But I see the vision and I like it” a third commented.

Another fan simply penned: “Sexy”.

“Emma is the luckiest woman in the world” another wowed fan commented.

So, it seems Matt’s new role is already a hit with the fans!

It comes after Busted had to cancel shows (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Busted plans unknown as James Bourne mystery illness continues

Matt Willis joining the cast of Cabaret comes after Busted were forced to cancel a show due to James’ continued mystery illness.

Back in September, James shared on Instagram that he was not “in good enough health” to take part on the tour. Instead he was advised to “focus on the medical stuff”.

However, fans were hopeful that it would just be a temporary exit and that he would be well enough to join at a later part of the tour.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Instead, Matt Willis was forced to share unfortunate updates about James at the shows.

He told fans at a concert in Belfast: “James is really, really sick. And he can’t be on this tour with us. And we are devastated.”

Read more: ‘Terrified’ Matt Willis admits he ‘lied again’ to wife Emma as he opens up about relapsing

What do you think of Matt Willis starring in Cabaret? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!