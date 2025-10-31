Busted axe future plans as they share update on James Bourne

Busted have already announced they are cancelling a gig in November due to James Bourne’s mystery illness, despite it being weeks away.

Right before the McFly VS Busted Tour kicked off, it was revealed that James Bourne had a mystery illness and would no longer be taking part.

Right before the McFly VS Busted Tour kicked off, it was revealed that James Bourne had a mystery illness and would no longer be taking part. Busted bandmate Matt Willis spoke about their friend, and was clearly worried about him. And now, in a new update, the band have cancelled another upcoming event.

James is ‘really, really sick’ (Credit: YouTube)

Busted cancel November gig

Taking to their Instagram Stories yesterday (October 30), Busted confirmed they would no longer be performing at an upcoming Radio 1 gig.

The band were one of the many huge names that were due to perform at Radio 1’s Anthems Live in Bradford on November 15.

Despite being more than two weeks away, the band have confirmed that due to James Bourne’s illness, they will not be attending.

They wrote in a statement: “We are sorry to say that we will no longer be performing at RADIO 1’S anthems Live in Bradford on November 15.

“James’ health is our priority and having discussed as a band, we agree it wouldn’t feel right to do this without him.

“We love Radio 1 and thank them very much for their understanding. We look forward to being back performing as a full band when the time is right.”

While the band’s joint Instagram posted the statement, James hasn’t actually said anything about his mystery illness himself. And fans have been growing more and more concerned.

Matt and Charlie have been performing without James (Credit: ITV)

Matt spoke about James Bourne’s mystery illness at a recent show

The most recent cancellation comes just over a week after Busted took to the stage in Belfast. And during the show, they issued an update on James’ health revealing he is “really, really sick”.

In a video taken by Entertainment Daily at a recent McFly VS Busted concert, Matt Willis addressed James’ absence, revealing exactly when they found out James wouldn’t be going on tour.

Matt said to the crowd: “Shall we address the elephant in the room? James Bourne is not with us tonight. We are really [bleep]ing sorry. We miss him and we love him so much.

“James is really, really sick. And he can’t be on this tour with us and we are devastated.” Matt then paused while the crowd gave a very loud cheer for James.

He continued: “This literally happened two days before this tour started. We sat down with him and he found out he wasn’t going to be able to make the tour.

“We were like [bleep]. What should we do? Do we need to cancel these shows? Luckily he said no. He said: ‘I think you should play without me.’ We were like cool. But how the hell do we do that? We need someone else to play guitar.”

It was then they introduced, James’ little brother, Chris, who took his place for a few songs, before Matt and Charlie continued as a duo.

