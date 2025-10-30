Matt Willis has opened up about why he thinks he made a “mistake” by appearing on I’m A Celeb.

The musician appeared on the ITV show back in 2006, alongside the likes of Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan. A hit with viewers, Matt went on to win the show.

However, almost 20 years later, and Matt – who is married to Emma Willis – has now revealed the heartbreaking reason he regrets taking part in the high-profile show.

Matt has candidly opened up(Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Matt Willis on taking part in I’m A Celeb

During a recent appearance on the On The Mend podcast, Matt Willis spoke about his time on I’m A Celebrity. He said: “I was thinking of a time when I lost my own narrative. And the one thing that springs to mind the most was leaving I’m A Celebrity.”

At the time, Matt – who shot to fame in the band Busted – had been trying to launch his own solo career. “I was in a pretty bad place,” he shared.

He then added: “The record company basically weren’t going to release my solo album… They said, ‘You’ve got to do something to raise your profile. Will you go on I’m A Celebrity?’

“I went, ‘Yep, absolutely. Anything, please release my album’.”

Matt appeared on the show in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

‘That’s the worst thing that can happen’

Following Matt’s appearance in the jungle, his profile skyrocketed. However, he noted that his I’m a Celeb appearance overshadowed his music.

Dad-of-three Matt said: “Once I came out of that show, I realised no one cared that I had a record out. Everywhere I went, they just wanted to talk about I’m A Celebrity. And it really bummed me out.”

He continued: “Before I went on that show, I was only really famous to Busted fans. Then I came out and everyone knew who I was.”

Matt went on to reveal his struggles at the time as his addiction was dangerously spiralling. He said: “When you’re in active addiction – which I was at the time – and you just want to hide, that’s the worst thing that can happen.

“Suddenly there were paps everywhere I went. I’d get in a cab and the driver would say, ‘Hello Matt’. It was such a weird experience. It was probably a bit of a mistake going on that show.”

