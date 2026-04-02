EastEnders fans spot ‘major blunder’ as Penny and Oscar’s new storyline kicks off in iPlayer episode

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Penny and Oscar share a secret.

Penny’s baby bombshell is showing no signs of slowing down in EastEnders, and in today’s episode, she finally reaches a major decision about what comes next.

But while the drama ramps up on screen, fans at home are already questioning one key detail, spotting what they think is a big flaw in the storyline.

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Penny has been asking Lauren and Oscar for advice (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Penny is being blackmailed

Since finding out that she had her pregnancy dates wrong at her scan, Penny has been keeping it a secret from Vinny. She knows that it is unlikely he is the father of her baby, and the most likely candidate is Harry, after a one-night stand before Christmas.

However, not wanting to ruin her blossoming romance with Vinny, Penny has been keeping the news to herself. The only people she has told are Lauren and Oscar, after she confided in them and asked for advice.

Nicola, however, has also worked out Penny’s secret and is blackmailing her into taking a DNA test to find out if Harry is the father of her child. However, with Nicola going into premature labour today, Penny’s baby dramas are the last thing on her mind.

Penny hasn’t told Vinny about the date mix-up in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Nicola goes into labour

As Nicola gives birth at just 31 weeks today, she is devastated when she can’t see her daughter. Doctors tell her she is running a temperature after her C-section, meaning she needs to get better before meeting her baby.

Nicola is devastated by the turn of events. And when Harry learns his baby sister is fighting for her life, and his mum is unwell, he’s in bits.

Harry heads to The Albert, where he sees Penny having a drink with Oscar. He sobs in front of her, admitting that his mum isn’t as tough as she makes out. Penny is shocked to see this softer side to Harry, and it changes everything for her.

After Harry leaves, Penny admits that she can’t keep Harry from his child if he is the father. She tells Oscar that she is going to take the DNA test after all and find out the truth.

Penny asks Oscar for advice (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Can Oscar keep a secret?