Nicola and George’s lives were turned upside down in dramatic scenes on EastEnders today, as their baby daughter arrived far earlier than planned. What should have been a joyful moment quickly became an emotional rollercoaster, with Nicola forced to endure a devastating setback just moments after giving birth.

After being struck by sudden pains, Nicola was rushed to hospital, where her waters broke, leading doctors to act fast with an emergency C-section.

It was a tense wait, but baby Ivy safely made her arrival despite being born at just 31 weeks. She was quickly taken to NICU for specialist care, leaving her parents reeling.

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However, the ordeal didn’t end there for Nicola. Following complications after surgery, she developed a temperature and was heartbreakingly told she couldn’t see her newborn daughter.

Nicola was terrified of giving birth (Credit: BBC)

Nicola was told she couldn’t meet her daughter

George tried to support Nicola by promising to take photos of their daughter in her incubator. But it wasn’t enough, and she broke down at the thought of not being able to hold her newborn.

George went to see Ivy, and although he wasn’t allowed to hold her, he talked to her through the incubator, telling her about all the family she had rooting for her.

The enormity of having gone from opening his new restaurant to sitting with his premature daughter wasn’t lost on George, and he was emotional as he spent time with her.

However, there is more heartache to come next week when Nicola remains in isolation. She gets increasingly frustrated with the fact that she isn’t allowed to see her baby and starts to take her anger over the situation out on George.

George watches over his fragile daughter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders next week: the drama continues for Nicola

The tension ramps up next week as Nicola remains in isolation, growing increasingly distressed at being kept away from Ivy. Her frustration begins to spill over, and George finds himself on the receiving end as she lashes out.

Nicola accuses him of being too focused on the restaurant launch instead of supporting her and their baby. George is hurt but still determined to be there for both of them.

Meanwhile, he continues visiting Ivy in NICU, with Harry and Gina also getting the chance to meet their baby sister.

In an especially emotional moment, George is offered the opportunity for skin-to-skin contact with Ivy. Though desperate to hold his daughter, he makes the painful decision to turn it down, knowing Nicola would want to be the first.

There is finally a glimmer of hope later in the week when Nicola is well enough to meet Ivy. Overjoyed, she shares a long-awaited moment with her daughter, and seeing them together sparks a realisation for George.

Opening his heart, he tells Nicola that he loves her.

But in true EastEnders fashion, the moment doesn’t quite go to plan. Nicola doesn’t say it back, leaving George’s future hanging in the balance as the drama continues to unfold.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Jasmine’s trial starts, Penny makes up another lie, and Nicola gets awful news