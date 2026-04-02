Emmerdale follow-up: Paddy turned to Marlon for help and an emotional two-hander is coming up

Emmerdale viewers were left emotional tonight as Paddy Kirk faced another heartbreaking setback.

But in a touching twist, he turned to Marlon Dingle for support.

The latest episode of Emmerdale saw Paddy struggling once again as his past trauma resurfaced, just weeks before a major trial that’s weighing heavily on him.

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Family time brought stress on for Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Paddy struggled in Emmerdale tonight

The drama began as Paddy and Dylan learned the trial date had been set for May 4 – far sooner than expected.

While Dylan panicked about what the future could hold, Paddy and Mandy tried to reassure him, suggesting a family day out to take their minds off things.

For a moment, things seemed lighter as they spent time together, especially when Eve proudly showed Dylan a painting she’d done. But it quickly became clear Paddy was distracted.

Later, alone at the vets, he found the gun he had previously taken during one of his lowest moments – triggering painful flashbacks to when he admitted he wanted to die.

However, in a powerful turn, Paddy made a different choice this time and instead went to Marlon’s door.

Marlon knows how to help his pal (Credit: ITV)

When is Paddy and Marlon’s special episode?

The emotional scenes lead directly into a special two-hander episode airing on Friday, focusing entirely on Paddy and Marlon.

Emmerdale has delivered a number of standout episodes recently, but this one will centre solely on the pair as they confront everything that’s happened.

Spoilers reveal Paddy begins to spiral as he worries about the impact on his family. He admits he doesn’t know how to escape the darkness.

Determined to help his friend, Marlon comes up with a surprising plan – suggesting they head to the farm where Bear and others were held and smash it up.

With emotions running high, the episode promises to be a powerful look at friendship, trauma and recovery. And Marlon steps in when Paddy needs him most.

Read more: Emmerdale fans seriously divided over Kev’s return, 5 things the soap must do to make sure it works

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