Coronation Street follow-up: Sam’s collapse triggers Megan grooming truth reveal in this week’s spoilers

Coronation Street viewers were left seriously worried for Sam Blakeman in tonight’s episode (Monday, March 16) after the youngster suddenly collapsed on the Street – before facing yet another chilling warning from Megan Walsh.

The dramatic scenes saw Sam rushed to hospital after secretly taking ADHD medication that hadn’t been prescribed to him. And while his family scrambled to understand what had happened, Megan made sure she had a private moment with him to deliver a stark message.

Spoilers for the rest of the week suggest Sam eventually decides he’s had enough, and despite Megan’s threats, he finally tells the truth.

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Sam collapsed (Credit: ITV)

Megan threatened Sam after collapse in Coronation Street

Earlier in the episode, Sam began to feel unwell while studying at Roy’s Rolls, leaving Nina concerned about how pale and sick he looked. Things quickly took a turn for the worse when Sam stepped outside onto the Street and collapsed.

Megan called for an ambulance while Eva rushed to help the teenager, and Sam was quickly taken to hospital.

Nick and Leanne were later stunned to discover that Sam had been taking ADHD medication despite not having the condition. It soon became clear that the youngster had been struggling badly with his schoolwork. He had decided to take the medication himself in a bid to cope.

But while his family tried to make sense of the situation, Megan had other worries on her mind.

Fearing Sam might reveal her secret relationship with Will, Megan offered to stay with him while Nick went to grab a coffee.

Left alone with Sam, she didn’t waste the opportunity. Megan warned him he’d been ‘a very silly boy’ before making it clear that he must keep quiet about her secret. Or, face the consequences.

The Driscolls find out Megan’s secret (Credit ITV)

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However, upcoming Coronation Street scenes suggest Megan’s threats may not be enough to keep Sam silent.

Leanne later visits Sam and gently brings up his recent drug use. She suggests that exam stress might not be the only thing troubling him. She then encourages him to open up about what’s really going on.

It looks as though Sam is finally ready to explain everything. But, just as he begins to speak, Eva suddenly appears in the doorway, bringing their conversation to an abrupt halt.

Meanwhile, the pressure continues to mount for Megan. This comes as Sam’s loved ones rally around him and try to support him through the ordeal.

Things then take another dramatic turn when something from Megan’s past resurfaces, leading to a shocking discovery that leaves the Driscoll family stunned – she’s been sleeping with Will.

With tensions rising, Daniel decides he wants the truth. He confronts Megan and demands she be honest about what’s really going on between them and where their relationship is heading.

But with secrets beginning to unravel and emotions running high, the question now is whether Megan can talk her way out of the situation – or if her game is finally up.

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Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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