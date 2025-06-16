The 2025 series of The Voice UK has reportedly been pushed back to early 2026, leaving TV fans convinced it’ll soon be announced as ITV’s replacement for Dancing On Ice.

The long-running ITV skating show – hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern – was axed earlier this year. The final series faced dwindling viewing figures throughout its three-month run.

Now, following reports that singing show The Voice UK has been pushed back to early 2026, fans think it will take over the old Dancing On Ice Sunday night timeslot… but they’re not entirely thrilled about it!

Dancing On Ice’s replacement ‘revealed as The Voice UK’

This week, it was reported that ITV bosses have rejigged the schedule – with The Voice UK no longer airing in its recent annual autumn slot this year.

Instead, according to TV Zone, it’s been claimed that The Voice UK is returning to airing in January – on either a Saturday or Sunday night.

For the upcoming 2026 series, judges Qill.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones are all returning. Kelly Rowland has joined the line-up too replacing LeAnn Rimes.

However, following the reports of The Voice UK’s new timeslot, fans shared their concerns.

What have fans said?

Rushing to X, viewers spoke about their worries regarding ITV’s hit show The Masked Singer UK. That’s because it usually airs in January as well.

“If #TheVoiceUK is being moved to January then what is happening to the #MaskedSingerUK then?” mused one person.

Someone else replied with their prediction that The Voice UK will replace Dancing On Ice: “I’m assuming it’s a filler for Dancing On Ice (which will be Sundays)!”

A third chimed in: “Masked Singer Saturdays, The Voice Sundays, it appears.”

Fans slam ’empty’ autumn schedule for TV as The Voice 2025 pushed back

Other concerns raised by fans included what they predict to be the “dry” ITV autumn lineup.

“ITV’s Saturday night schedule for autumn is looking so empty,” pondered one person on X.

Someone else wrote: “So basically it’s gonna be dry between now and January Saturday nights on ITV. I wish X Factor was back.”

