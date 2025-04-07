This Morning viewers took aim at Sian Welby for her behaviour during the cooking segment on today’s show (Monday, April 7).

The 38-year-old presenter was co-hosting the show today alongside Dermot O’Leary as they replaced Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard for the Easter holidays.

Sian and Dermot hosted a cooking segment earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby faces backlash on This Morning

During today’s edition of This Morning, Sian and Dermot welcomed Oli the Choc, aka Oliver Dunn, onto the show. The chocolatier was there to show Sian, Dermot and the viewers at home how to make a homemade viral Dubai chocolate Easter egg. The egg is based on the pistachio-filled chocolate from Dubai that has boomed in popularity recently.

However, it wasn’t just the egg making that got viewers talking. It was Sian’s behaviour.

During the segment, a bowl of melted chocolate was being used to make the eggs. As Oli was making the egg, Sian asked if he was done with the chocolate bowl. Laughing, he responded saying she could “take it”.

Picking up the ladle sitting in the chocolate bowl, Sian then took a cheeky sip from it, before putting the ladle back into the bowl!

“You know no one can touch that, don’t you?” Dermot chastised her, but the damage was done with those watching at home!

Sian’s antics drew criticism (Credit: ITV)

‘Sian, that’s filthy’

It seems as though viewers didn’t see the funny side of Sian’s antics, with many taking to Twitter to slam her.

“Sian, that’s filthy,” one viewer grumbled. “Can’t share that chocolate bowl now as she put ladle back in,” another fumed.

“As if she just put that ladle in her mouth and now all that chocolate is wasted!” a third wrote.

“Dirty cow on #ThisMorning eating melted chocolate straight from the ladle and putting it back in the bowl,” another grumbled.

Not everyone was out to criticise Sian though. There was plenty of love for the star online.

“Sian should be the regular host. Love her,” one fan chuckled.

Sian also made a blunder last week (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby criticised over awkward mishap on This Morning

This isn’t the first time viewers have called Sian out on This Morning. Just last week, the star was on the show to discuss all the latest showbiz news.

Her gaffe came during a discussion on how David Schwimmer, aka Ross from Friends, admitted he couldn’t stand the iconic series’ theme tune.

“It’s a proper cross-generational show,” Dermot said. “It is when you think it’s sort of over 40 years old which is hard to believe,” Sian then replied.

However, viewers were quick to point out that Friends isn’t 40 years old. The show celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, having first aired in 1994.

“The 1990s is over 40 years ago? Basic arithmetic is clearly not @Sianwelby’s strong suit! It’s a good job she’s so pretty,” one cruel viewer tweeted.

“Sian – I’ll check but the 1990s almost DEFINITELY aren’t ‘over 40 years ago,” another fumed.

Read more: Sian Welby hails Chris Stark’s ‘unreal bravery’ as he reveals testicular cancer diagnosis

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of Sian’s antics? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.