So awkward! Mel C shuts down Amanda Holden as she brings up Beckham family feud

Mel C has awkwardly shut down Amanda Holden as the radio presenter mentioned the Beckham family in an interview, amid the ongoing feud.

While everyone in the world has been talking about the Beckham family feud, it seems those closest to them are keeping hush on the whole thing. But that doesn’t mean others won’t try to subtly get the gossip.

Some celebrities are keen to talk about what happened, like Carol Wright revealing the ‘truth’ behind the dance. But others don’t want to participate – just like Victoria and David haven’t said anything either. However, Amanda Holden found herself in a very awkward situation with Spice Girl, Mel C, on her radio show today (January 30).

Amanda mentioned the Beckham feud to Mel C (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Holden’s awkward situation with Mel C

Mel C made an appearance on Heart Breakfast today (January 30) which is hosted by Amanda Holden. But after Amanda brought up the Beckham’s, Mel made it clear she won’t be saying anything about it.

For a while, the Beckham family have been embroiled in a feud that exploded when son, Brooklyn, released a bombshell statement with quite a lot of shocking claims.

Victoria’s former Spice Girl bandmate, Mel C, appeared in the radio studio today to discuss her new song. But the topic soon turned to the girlband’s thirty-year reunion. And Amanda admitted she has “banned” the studio from talking about the Beckhams.

She said: “I’m not going to ask you about anything else. I’ve actually banned talking about the Beckhams on this show, because I am heartbroken for them. So, we won’t be talking about that.”

However, Mel shut the conversation down from going further. She said: “Yeah. We won’t be talking about that.”

Amanda quickly got the hint to change the subject, and asked: “But we will be talking about the fact that it is thirty years coming up and there has to be a reunion, surely?”

Mel quickly shut down the conversation (Credit: YouTube)

What is the Beckham feud all about?

Given how close Mel is to Victoria Beckham, it’s not all that surprising she didn’t want to speak about the feud reports.

While there have been rumours of the feud for a while, everything blew up earlier this month when Brooklyn released a scathing statement.

In it, he revealed he did not want to reconcile with his family, while claiming they “controlled” him for his entire life.

He also shockingly claimed that his mum had “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their wedding, where she “danced inappropriately” on him, causing him to feel “uncomfortable”. Since the claims, there have even been calls for Posh Spice to take on Strictly!

