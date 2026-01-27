Carol Wright reveals ‘truth’ behind Victoria Beckham’s ‘inappropriate’ dance

Victoria Beckham has been on everyone’s minds ever since Brooklyn alleged that she gave an “inappropriate” dance at his wedding. But now, Carol Wright – the mother of TV star Mark Wright, has revealed the ‘truth’, as she defends the former pop star.

It’s been a dramatic few weeks for the Beckham family. And while David and Victoria have been urged to not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn’s statement, both have since returned to social media.

Since the bombshell statement was made, many other celebrities have been weighing in. But now, Carol Wright has discussed the situation – specifically the dance claims – with her daughter, Jess, and TV icon, Gemma Collins. And they all appeared to be Team Beckham.

Carol had her say on the dance claims (Credit: YouTube)

Carol Wright fiercely defends Victoria Beckham

Speaking on today’s episode (January 27) of the Wright At Home podcast, Carol, Jess and Gemma were chatting about the Beckham family feud.

The topic started with Gemma admitting she was “Team Victoria.” Gemma explained: “She is a Spice Girl. She is going to dance. We have seen her dancing on her Instagram. I think it is sad for everyone involved. Brooklyn should never compromise his family for someone.”

Jess jumped in, agreeing with Gemma on the situation. She admitted: “It’s so sad that he has gone so public with it all. And the things he said. He said something about the dance, something like he has never felt so much shame. It was something like that. That is really, really, cut-throat.”

That’s when Carol took the opportunity to reveal what she thought was most likely the ‘truth’ of the whole dance situation. And it all comes down to the alcohol served at the wedding.

Carol admitted: “He has known his mother all of his life. He knows his mum is a lightweight when she is drinking. Just like I am a lightweight when I am drinking. She’s a lightweight. And then she is at her son’s wedding. She is drunk and she wants a dance. We love our sons.”

Jess interrupted her mum, to remind her that they “don’t know the full story”. And then she turned it around to Marc Anthony – who introduced the first dance.

The TV star gave her thoughts: “I heard that Marc Anthony gave a speech and didn’t mention the bride once. That would have got her back up right away – Nicola. So, I think Marc Anthony introduced the song. But we need to see the footage.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Victoria’s reps for comment.

Gemma knows someone who was at the wedding (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Collins ‘knows’ someone who attended the wedding

That’s when Gemma admitted that she does know someone who was actually at the wedding. But that she hasn’t got a chance to ask for the details yet.

Gemma confirmed: “I have not caught up with him about it yet. And I don’t necessarily want to pry him about it. But what I will say is that you do not turn your back on your own mum. Your mum is your mum. She gave life to you. She birthed you.”

When Jess turned the conversation to the part of Brooklyn’s statement where he claimed he had been controlled all his life, Gemma and Carol failed to agree with that.

Carol explained: “They are Essex people like us. They are a normal family. That is what has upset me most of all. Because I look at them as a close family, like ours. When it all happened, I thought, ‘no that’s not right, this is so sad’.”

Victoria and David have made their first appearance together (Credit: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com)

What did Brooklyn say about Victoria’s wedding dance?

Last Monday (January 19) Brooklyn released a lengthy six-slide Instagram statement, accusing his family of “controlling” his life.

A part of the statement claimed that Victoria Beckham did an “inappropriate” dance on him, when he was supposed to be having his wedding dance with Nicola.

He said in the statement: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife. Which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.

“We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness. Not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Read more: Strictly push for Victoria Beckham to join show after Brooklyn drama, and we are here for it

What do you think about Carol weighing in on the Victoria Beckham dance claims? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!