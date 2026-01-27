Strictly push for Victoria Beckham to join show after Brooklyn drama, and we are here for it

There has been a huge call for Victoria Beckham to join Strictly Come Dancing following the Brooklyn scandal, and even judge Craig Revel Horwood is wanting it to happen.

It has been a dramatic few weeks for the Beckham family, after Brooklyn posted a scathing bombshell statement on Instagram. In the six-slide post, he admitted he has no intention of reconciling with his family.

However, one of the most shocking things in the statement was that he accused his mum, Victoria Beckham, of “hijacking” his and Nicola Peltz’s first dance. And stated that she danced “inappropriately”. Since then, there has been a huge increase in calls for Victoria to take to the Strictly dance-floor.

Brooklyn made bombshell allegation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Brooklyn say about Victoria’s dance?

In his shocking statement, Brooklyn accused his mum of making him feel “uncomfortable” during the first dance at his wedding. It has always been reported that the feud between Nicola and the Beckhams could stretch back to the wedding day – although there may actually be other reasons for it.

But now, Brooklyn has made it clear that he found the whole thing inappropriate. And that’s actually one of the reasons he and Nicola recently renewed their vows, which reportedly left Victoria devastated.

Brooklyn said in his statement: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife. Which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

“We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness. Not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Since the bombshell statement, the internet has gone crazy with their reactions. And even her other son, Cruz, was caught liking some of the videos. On top of that, fans even got Victoria’s music back in the charts! But what could be next? Well, Strictly judge Craig is hoping she could maybe appear on the show. And fans are here for it.

There is a high demand for Victoria to go on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Victoria Beckham be heading for Strictly Come Dancing?

According to The Sun, Craig Revel Horwood was asked about the potential of Victoria Beckham appearing on Strictly Come Dancing following the Brooklyn scandal. And he seemed to be totally on board with the whole thing.

When asked, Craig responded: “She would be absolutely amazing.”

After immediately getting the support from Craig, fans of the show also weighed in. And it seems since we may never get to see the first dance video – as Brooklyn reportedly has the only copy – this could be the next best thing.

Taking to Reddit and social media, fans backed the idea. One fan penned: “Get Victoria Beckham on Strictly. We all deserve to see her dance moves.”

Another agreed: “If the video isn’t going to leak, can Victoria Beckham go on Strictly and recreate the dance?”

A third responded: “Would kind of love to see her on the show. Imagine how iconic that would be!”

So, with fans desperate for it to happen. Could we see Posh swap fashion for dancing? We would absolutely love to see it!

