Brooklyn Beckham hit with blow as wedding guest ‘reveals’ what really happened during ‘inappropriate’ Victoria dance

Brooklyn Beckham has alleged that his mother Victoria “inappropriately” shared a dance with him on their big day, and guests in attendance are not totally in agreement.

Last night (January 19), Brooklyn broke his silence over his highly-reported family feud. Within a lengthy post, he stated: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife. Which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Since making the allegations, a wedding guest has come forward and shared their version of events…

Wedding guests who attended Brooklyn’s big day have spoken out (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham ‘telling the truth’ about first dance at his wedding

Stavros Agapiou has spoken out, claiming he witnessed Victoria’s “inappropriate” dancing. Stavros, who is the partner of DJ Fat Tony, was booked to perform at the reception, reportedly commented on Instagram: “I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth.”

The comment was later deleted, with Stavros said to have replaced it with a new post, reading: “Good on him for finally speaking out!”

Fat Tony has since chimed in, sharing a cryptic quote that read: “Me as a lawyer. Your honour, I have screenshots.”

“He was at the wedding! Share the screenshots!” begged one follower. “We need the wedding videos!!” another commented. “Share!!” another urged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fat Tony (@dj_fattony_)

Brooklyn’s first dance claims conflicts with Vogue

However, Brooklyn’s claims that his mother Victoria “hijacked” his first dance at his wedding appear to conflict with Vogue’s official account of the nuptials.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn’s April 2022 wedding was covered by the US edition of the fashion magazine, which described in detail how the celebration followed traditional American customs, including separate mother-and-son and father-and-daughter dances.

According to the outlet, their first dance was set to Lloyiso’s rendition of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Vogue added that Marc Anthony did not take to the stage until later in the evening, around 11pm.

Reportedly, this is when Brooklyn invited his mother on stage for a dance. They were joined by David and their then 10-year-old daughter, Harper.

Read more: ‘Insecure’ Victoria Beckham slammed as she is accused of wearing ‘underwear’ at Brooklyn’s wedding as photos resurface

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!