The stars accused of being the ‘real’ reason behind Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham’s feud

The Beckham feud erupted on Monday (January 19) when Brooklyn released a scathing statement about his parents, but it seems there is a whole other reason why Nicola and Victoria don’t get along.

It’s been a crazy few days for the Beckhams, as their son Brooklyn finally broke his silence on the reported family feud. One of the main reasons he noted was because Nicola had been “disrespected” by his family. And that their first dance was “hijacked” by Victoria. The rift between Nicola and Victoria seems to go back quite a lot of years – specifically to the wedding dress scandal.

But now, it appears the real reason for Nicola and Victoria’s feud can’t really be helped. As it all comes down to the stars and astrology.

The family have been feuding for a while (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

What did Brooklyn say about the feud?

In his bombshell statement, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria and David had been trying to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola since “before” they got married.

He wrote: “Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.

“They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”

There have been reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria for quite some time. Many reports suggested this was why Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows recently. But while it may have seemed like they were just at odds, there may have been another reason for it all along.

Victoria and Nicola’s stars don’t align (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

‘Real’ reason for Victoria and Nicola feud

According to Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer, Victoria and Nicola’s personalities are “naturally at odds”.

Rachel uses “synastry” – the astrology of relationships – to help get insight in dynamics between people in order to promote mutual understanding.

As for Nicola and Victoria, Rachel explained that Victoria has a natal Sun in driven Aries, and a Moon in stoic Aquarius. While, Nicola’s natal Sun is in traditional Capricorn and her Moon in earthy Taurus.

But what does this mean? Rachel said: “Victoria will always be the more pointed and assertive of the dup. While Nicola’s natural poise and groundedness provide a less-than-satisfying response to any outbursts or drama manufactured by her mother-in-law.

“Both of their luminaries – sources of personality – are squared to each other. This means they come at life in very different ways. That inherent challenge will either promote growth within the relationship, or become a source of endless frustration.”

Brooklyn released a shocking statement (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

‘Spirited friends or bitter frenemies’

But that’s not all, their natal placements could also contribute to their ongoing feud. It seems Victoria and Nicola’s “kinetic connection” leaves no room for anything other than either best friends or disliking one another.

Rachel explained: “Victoria’s personal planets of preference and mode of operation – Venus and Mars – are in emotional Pisces and heady Gemini, respectively. While Nicola’s Venus is in feisty Sagittarius and her Mars does its work in analytical Virgo.”

She emphasised: “With this kind of kinetic connection, these two were destined to be spirited friends or bitter frenemies. But together, they have zero chill.”

Rachel “hopes” they find a way to “appreciate” the differences. But as an astrologer she doesn’t think it will happen anytime soon…

Read more: Concerns for Harper Beckham, 14, as secret heartache Brooklyn didn’t share ‘revealed’

What do you think about Victoria and Nicola having a feud? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!