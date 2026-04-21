Tributes have poured in following the death of legendary Gladiators star Lize Van der Walt.

The South-African-born athlete, best known as Gold on the show in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 60, it has sadly been announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gladiators (@gladiatorstv)

Gladiators star Lize Van der Walt dies aged 60

Yesterday (Monday, April 20), it was announced that Lize had died on Sunday (April 19) following a 13-year battle with cancer.

The star, who was born in South Africa but grew up in Switzerland, was diagnosed with cancer back in 2013.

The official Gladiators social media page announced the sad news.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gladiators’ golden girl, Gold,” they said.

“Lize joined the UK Gladiators in 1997, bringing strength, spirit, and determination to the Arena. Chosen from thousands of applicants to become one of the show’s new Gladiators, she quickly made her mark. Although injury limited her appearances, she showed incredible resilience, and when she did compete, she proved that all that glistens truly was Gold,” the tribute then continued.

“he showed incredible resilience, and when she did compete, she proved that all that glistens truly was Gold.”

Tribute to Lize

The tribute then continued, reading: “Originally from South Africa, Lize was a talented athlete long before Gladiators, excelling in the 400m and relay. Her adventurous spirit brought her to the UK, where she became part of Gladiators history.

“She returned to the Arena in 2000 to represent the UK against her home nation. A proud full-circle moment that reflected her strength and character. Following her time on Gladiators, Lize returned home to Hermanus in South Africa, a beautiful coastal town known for its breathtaking views and sunsets. There, she built a new life as a successful artist, creating seascapes and semi-abstract work inspired by her surroundings.”

Lize died over the weekend (Credit: Facebook)

The tribute concluded, reading: “After a long and brave battle with cancer, Lize passed away on 19th April in South Africa, aged 60. Our thoughts are with her son Michael, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her. Thank you for the memories, Lize. You will always be part of Gladiators history.”

Fans pay tribute

Taking to the comments on social media, fans paid tribute to Lize.

“A beautiful soul with a heart of Gold,” one said.

“So sad, but she will shine Gold forever. Once a gladiator, always a Gladiator,” another wrote.

“So sad to hear this news, Gold, your spirit will always shine,” a third commented.

“This is such sad news. Gold and I started our Gladiator adventure the same series. So sad, sending love to her dearest,” Ali Paton, AKA Siren, wrote.

“Sincere Condolences to Friends and Family God Bless her Soul, Legendary Gladiator will always live on in all that know her!” another fan added.

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