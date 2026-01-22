Precise details on Victoria Beckham’s inappropriate wedding dance: ‘Grinding’; ‘nuzzling neck’; shocked guests

Victoria Beckham is said to be “broken” following son Brooklyn’s claims that she danced “inappropriately” with him at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn released a bombshell statement, attacking his family. In it, he claimed that mum Victoria “hijacked” a romantic dance with his new wife at the wedding. He alleged that she “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone”.

Brooklyn claimed that he was left feeling “humiliated” in front of his wedding guests. Reports suggest that Nicola, meanwhile, ran off in floods of tears. People who were at the wedding – which had a no-phone rule – have come out of the woodwork, offering their take on what happened on the dancefloor.

So here’s all we know about what went down that night…

Victoria and David at their son Brooklyn’s wedding back in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Brooklyn’s statement

In his statement, Brooklyn alleged: “In front of our 500 wedding guests, [singer] Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

However, Vogue exclusively covered the couple’s wedding. And, in their coverage, a very different story was told.

Victoria Beckham is said to be ‘utterly broken’ by son Brooklyn’s claims about their wedding dance (Credit: Splash News)

Song Victoria and Brooklyn danced to at the wedding

It was reported by the glossy magazine that Brooklyn “invited his mother on stage for a dance”.

The article said: “At 11pm, the circular stage revolved 180 degrees, and Marc Anthony magically appeared for a live set that opened with I Need To Know. Brooklyn invited his mother on stage for a dance, and they were joined by David and their [then] 10-year-old daughter, Harper.”

The magazine also said that Brooklyn and Nicola had their first dance at another point in the evening to a cover of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.

Marc Anthony’s role in the scandal

According to Page Six, wedding singer Marc Anthony was supposed to introduce Nicola and Brooklyn, who would then dance on the specially built stage.

One insider alleged: “It was meant to be the big romantic first dance. It was pre-determined specifically for Nicola and Brooklyn.”

However, he apparently called Brooklyn up to dance with “the most beautiful woman in the room” – his mum, not Nicola.

‘Nuzzled his neck’

The Sun has reported that Victoria was seen “grinding” on Brooklyn. The Page Six source alleged that the Spice Girl “got up on stage and wrapped her arms around Brooklyn” and “nuzzled into his neck”.

They added: “She was dancing with him very inappropriately. She took that moment from Nicola, that is the God’s truth.”

Brooklyn made some damning accusations about mum Victoria in his social media statement (Credit: Splash News)

Nicola’s tears… and the guests’ reaction

The guest went on to alleged that Nicola fled the room in tears. Meanwhile, the Beckhams’ side of the room was said to be “cheering”. The Peltz side, however, were said to have been “quiet”. They also alleged that many of the 500 wedding guests were left “shocked” by the mother-and-son dance.

Nicola is eventually said to have returned to her wedding after being persuaded by her friends. But she was “sad for the entire evening”.

Wedding DJ offers his take

Another guest backed up Brooklyn’s version of events in a now-deleted social media post.

Stavros Agapiou has spoken out, claiming he witnessed Victoria’s “inappropriate” dancing. Stavros, who is the partner of DJ Fat Tony, was booked to perform at the reception, reportedly commented on Instagram: “I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth.”

The comment was later deleted, with Stavros said to have replaced it with a new post, reading: “Good on him for finally speaking out!”

Fat Tony has since chimed in, sharing a cryptic quote that read: “Me as a lawyer. Your honour, I have screenshots.”

Victoria Beckham’s side of the wedding dance story

However, there are two sides to every story. And it’s claimed by other sources close to the Beckhams that Victoria didn’t “hijack” Brooklyn’s romance dance with Nicola. They claim that she had already danced with Brooklyn and her father.

What’s more, it’s claimed that David and Harper Beckham also joined Victoria and Brooklyn on stage. And, in actual fact, they allege that it was actually more of a “family dance”.

‘Broken’ Victoria

According to The Sun, Victoria – who has become the subject of thousands of internet memes – has been left “utterly broken”.

A source alleged to the paper: “There was absolutely no malice there; quite the opposite. This has utterly broken her.”

They added that, while it’s claimed that she “grinded” on Brooklyn during the dance, she was just “a tad tipsy and having fun”.

