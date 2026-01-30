Rebecca Loos launches verbal attack on Victoria Beckham declaring Brooklyn’s statement ‘validation’

Rebecca Loos has slammed Victoria Beckham once again in a new documentary, claiming Brooklyn’s statement is “validation” for everything she said 22 years ago.

In 2004, Rebecca claimed she had an affair with David Beckham, when she was his PA. But he has always denied it. Since then, she has been one of many embroiled in feuds with the family.

However, this Sunday (February 1), a new documentary, The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies, will air on Channel 5. And one person who features in it, is Rebecca Loos. In a clip, she once again turns on the Beckhams.

Rebecca Loos has hit out at Victoria again (Credit: YouTube)

Rebecca Loos slams Victoria Beckham

Earlier this month, Brooklyn Beckham shocked the world by releasing a lengthy Instagram statement, revealing he has no plans to reconcile with his family. And claimed they were “controlling and manipulative”.

Since then, the world has been watching to see what will happen next. And now, a 90-minute special will air on Sunday. In a clip from the documentary, Rebecca can be seen weighing in on the family feud.

She has previously vowed “the truth always comes out”, very similar to what Brooklyn said in his statement.

In the clip, she said: “Suddenly, you are part of a big PR war. In a very small way, this is validation for what I said and came forward to say, 22 years ago.

“Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, value of promotion, endorsements, above all else. And that it is all focused on Brand Beckham. That is the only thing that matters.”

But not only that, Rebecca also weighed in on the claims Victoria “hijacked” Brooklyn’s first dance. Brooklyn alleged that Marc Anthony called for the “most beautiful woman in the room” to come forward.

Rebecca claims: “Whether that came from her or whether it was Marc Anthony is beside the point. It shows a lack of awareness for other people’s feelings.

“I think any other mother would’ve read the room and understood this is awkward and probably said ‘Thank you for the compliment, but the most beautiful woman in the room is Nicola’.

“Or at least if the mother had a few too many glasses of wine and was unable to read the room, maybe the husband or father would’ve stepped in and grabbed Nicola, twirled her around and then swap partners.”

David has always denied claims of an affair (Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages / Cover Images)

What is Rebecca Loos and Victoria Beckham feud about?

Rebecca has always alleged that she and David had an affair, but he has always strongly denied the accusations.

In his Netflix show in 2023, David spoke about the reports. But Rebecca later insisted the whole show was him “trying to portray an image of perfection”.

Immediately after Brooklyn released his scathing statement, Rebecca was quick to show her support.

She replied to a fan’s comment, who suggested she may feel “a source of validation”. Rebecca commented: “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing what they can be like.”

The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies airs on Channel 5 on Sunday (February 1) at 8pm.

Read more: Victoria Beckham sitting on texts that will expose the ‘real Nicola’ as she refuses to give up on son Brooklyn

What do you think of Rebecca Loos slamming Victoria Beckham? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.