Victoria Beckham sitting on texts that will expose the ‘real Nicola’ as she refuses to give up on son Brooklyn

The Beckham family was blown apart after Brooklyn made his bombshell statement, but now it seems Victoria has information that could expose the truth about Nicola.

For months there were reports that Brooklyn Beckham was feuding with his famous family, but nobody had actually said anything. That all changed when Brooklyn took to social media to post a scathing statement, admitting he doesn’t want to reconcile with his parents.

While David and Victoria have been urged not to respond, it has been reported the former Spice Girl actually has texts that could expose the truth – and it all points to Nicola.

Victoria and Nicola have been embroiled in feud rumours for years (Credit: Media Punch/INSTARimages / Cover Images)

Beckham family feud

Brooklyn released a statement making quite a few bombshell claims against his family. He alleged that he and Nicola had tried to go to David’s 50th birthday, but were turned away. And he also alleged that his parents were never welcoming of Nicola, and that Victoria actually pulled out of making her wedding dress.

One of the most-talked-about claims was that his mum actually “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola. But he stated that they didn’t have an ordinary dance. Instead, Victoria reportedly danced “inappropriately” on him, making him feel “uncomfortable”.

Since the bombshell claims were made, a lot of celebrity pals have spoken out, revealing what they believe actually happened.

But the feud between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz has been reported on for quite some time. Recently, stars were blamed for their inability to get on.

While everyone thinks Brooklyn has the power by holding back the wedding dance video, new reports suggest Victoria has things she could reveal too.

Brooklyn shocked the world with his statement (Credit: Ik Aldama/DPA/Cover Images)

Victoria Beckham could ‘expose’ Nicola Peltz amid Brooklyn drama

According to Closer Magazine, Victoria Beckham actually believes Nicola was behind the Brooklyn statement.

And she reportedly has text messages to show the ‘real’ Nicola. But the one thing making her hold back on releasing them is her hope for reconciliation with Brooklyn.

A source told the outlet: “Victoria thinks this is all Nicola’s doing. She knows Brooklyn better than anyone, and she doesn’t recognise him right now.”

The insider alleged that Victoria feels Nicola was the one who “dropped the bomb” to make the “volatile” situation worse.

They said: “There are messages between Victoria and Nicola from around the time of the wedding about the dress, which went South. Victoria believes they show the real Nicola.”

