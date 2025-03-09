Stephen Mulhern previously joked about his “rivalry” with fellow ITV star Ben Shephard.

The presenter – who is on Dancing on Ice today (March 9) – shot to fame in the ‘90s and since then he’s not stopped. From hosting Catchphrase to Deal or No Deal, Stephen’s become a firm favourite over the years.

In 2020, he fronted gameshow Rolling In It – and Stephen didn’t hold back when comparing it to fellow presenter Ben Shephard’s show, Tipping Point.

Stephen Mulhern hosted Rolling In It (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern’s ‘swipe’ at Ben Shephard

From 2020 to 2021 Stephen hosted ITV’s gameshow Rolling In It.

The show followed constants and a celebrity attempt to roll coins down a moving conveyor belt to win various sums of money.

This is better than Tipping Point

“I believe this is, and I genuinely believe this, not going against the other shows that I present, Catchphrase and In For A Penny, but this is the best gameshow on TV,” Stephen said in an interview from 2021.

Stephen joked about his ‘rivalry’ with Ben (Credit: ITV)

‘We might have a rivalry now’

When asked about a rivalry with Ben Shephard and his coin-based show Tipping Point, Stephen told Digital Spy: “Well no because Rolling In It is the best. This is better than Tipping Point.”

Stephen continued: “Don’t worry about that. We might have a rivalry now because Ben might text me and say ‘What did you say that for?’

“I think Tipping Point is an amazing show, but Rolling In It is better.”

Stephen on You Bet!

As well as his current Dancing on Ice and Deal Or No Deal stint, last year, Stephen hosted ITV’s You Bet! this weekend – alongside Holly Willoughby.

The game show originally aired between 1988 and 1997 – and was hosted by a variety of high-profile stars, including the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

In August 2024, ITV announced that they would be producing two special revival episodes – which Stephen and Holly will be hosting.

Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

