Stephen Mulhern on fears over his TV future: ‘There’s a thousand people ready to take my place’

From the age of 11, Stephen Mulhern, who is hosting In for a Penny today (May 3), has been learning and performing magic tricks. His dad would teach him, but he quickly surpassed his father’s magical abilities.

From Butlin’s to Blue Peter, followed by Finger Tips, The Big Big Talent Show, the Royal Variety Performance in 1997, and of course the plethora of radio and TV shows we now know him for, he has enjoyed a marvellous career, with many more ups than downs. The end of Dancing On Ice represents nothing more than a professional hiccup, one expert told us.

But it likely comes as a frustration, and may have given him pause for thought. How does Stephen feel about the future of his career in TV? Is he conscious of the stiff competition within the industry?

It’s been a long time since his dad was teaching him magic tricks, but Stephen hasn’t forgotten where he comes from (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

Stephen Mulhern articulates fears for TV future, says there’s always someone to take his place

His background, or rather his dad’s background, was in market trading. Not the fancy stuff in the City of London: he was a flycatcher on Petticoat Lane.

If that doesn’t paint a particularly vivid picture, Stephen likened his dad – who died last year – to the character of Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses.

He and his brothers would look out for the police while their dad would flog slice-and-dice vegetable choppers and novelty toys to the good people of East London.

It taught him a lesson about grafting. He only buys what he can afford, and he appreciates that if he stops doing what he’s doing, someone else will take his place. To that end, he reins it in on a Friday night.

“London is an exciting city, but I’m not one for going out on the razzle,” he told The Times in May last year. “My ideal Friday night is cheese on toast and a bit of telly. I start with old episodes of Judge Judy. I’m in bed by 10.30pm, listening to vintage Steve Penk wind-ups on my headphones.

“Does it sound boring? I prefer to see it as making sure I do a good job. That’s how I was brought up. If Dad wasn’t at the top of his game on the market, he didn’t sell anything and the bills didn’t get paid. If I’m not at the top of my game, there’s a thousand people out there ready to take my place.”

The star has recently had a new series of Deal or No Deal confirmed (Credit: Virgin Radio UK/YouTube)

Stephen’s work diary for 2025

Following ITV’s decision to axe Dancing On Ice, Stephen Mulhern’s professional calendar might have looked a little sparse.

Not so. He still has Deal or No Deal, which he has presented since 2023. Catchphrase is also ongoing.

He is also launching a brand new ITV travel show called Accidental Tourist later this year. Meanwhile, a You Bet! revival also appears to be on the cards, as well as a live tour of the rebooted game show.

So, no rest for the wicked. Stephen is a long way away from hanging up his card deck. The legions lining up to “take his place” will just have to wait.

Catch Stephen on In For A Penny today (May 3) at 4pm on ITV1.

