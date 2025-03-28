Holly Willoughby ‘snubs Phillip Schofield’ after leaving Dancing On Ice as TV show axed

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence after ITV axed Dancing On Ice, but her statement made no mention of her one-time co-host Phillip Schofield.

Dancing On Ice fans were told that the series had been axed earlier this week. The ice skating show, with 17 seasons under its belt, aired its last instalment earlier this month.

More than a day after the news was shared, Holly has now broken her silence, but something, or someone, was most definitely missing from her final farewell to the show…

Holly Willoughby’s farewell note left fans emotional (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby says goodbye to show after axe

Holly took to Instagram on Thursday (March 27) to address the axing of Dancing On Ice. In a lengthy statement, she thanked all her colleagues and the show judges. She also shared pictures of herself and the judges and her co-host Stephen Mulhern.

She wrote: “A huge thank you to @itv, the brilliant team, Crew, Celebrities and Everyone who has been part of our Dancing On Ice family over the last 19 years.

“Every year, just when January felt at its greyest, Dancing On Ice arrived like a burst of glittering, dazzling light, warm, joyful, and full of heart.”

The TV presenter continued: “It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside true national treasures Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and to have a front-row seat to their breathtaking skating. Watching them glide across the ice was nothing less than pure magic.”

“A special thanks must also go to Arnica, Deep Heat, Spanx and fake tan, unsung heroes of the rink! … I will miss it hugely, but I count myself so lucky to have had it for as long as we did.”

She concluded her post with a sweet note to her fans. “Finally and most importantly, thank you to you for watching, you’re the BEST!,” she wrote.

Fans are gutted

The news regarding Dancing On Ice’s axed left many of its fans gutted. The ITV show first aired in 2006, with Holly and her one-time bestie Phillip Schofield at the helm.

Reacting to Holly’s post, one follower wrote: “I am really going to miss it. As you say, it brightened up a miserable, dark two months. Thanks to all for the memories.”

Holly Willoughby trying to change history despite many successful years working with Phillip Schofield.

Another added: “I can’t believe Dancing On Ice isn’t returning. Absolutely gutted.”

A third person shared: “Sad news. I love watching Dancing On Ice. You’ve encouraged so many people to skate. I, for one, will definitely miss it. I wish all those involved the very best with their careers.”

Phillip Schofield originally hosted Dancing On Ice with Holly (Credit: Splash News)

‘Trying to change history’

However, others spotted a glaring omission in Holly’s sign-off… her old co-host Phil!

Holly and Phil hosted the show together for 13 years. He stepped down from all of his ITV roles when his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague on the set of This Morning was revealed.

“Holly Willoughby trying to change history despite many successful years working with Phillip Schofield – not very honourable of you Holly!” declared one.

“Terrible to ditch a long-time friend who did nothing wrong,” said another.

“Her treatment of Phillip Schofield truly is despicable,” said a third. “It’s obvious that she was never going to mention Phil,” another added.

Stephen is yet to issue a statement on Dancing On Ice’s axe (Credit: ITV)

‘No current plans for another series’

The axing of Dancing On Ice was confirmed in a statement this week.

The statement read: “Following another successful series earlier this year, Dancing On Ice will be rested in 2026 with no current plans for another series.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the cast and crew who have worked on the show since 2006, and over the previous 17 series, for all of their hard work both on and off the ice.”

