Strictly star Karen Hauer’s husband blames her ‘not wanting a child’ on marriage split

The latest Strictly news has seen pro dancer Karen Hauer’s estranged husband Jordan Wyn Jones claim her busy Strictly Come Dancing schedule contributed to the end of their marriage.

Jordan, 41, who began dating Karen in 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022, claimed their relationship was put “under pressure” due to the couple’s different views on starting a family.

While Karen, 41, hasn’t spoken about her marriage breakdown, Jordan has now opened up about their shocking split in a new tell-all interview. It comes after Karen changed her name on Instagram, appearing to confirm their split.

Strictly news: Karen Hauer’s ‘sad love story’

Talking to the Daily Mail, personal trainer Jordan said he was “incredibly sad” to not be in Karen’s life. He also claimed she was “too busy” focusing on her career and that having a family with him wasn’t even an option.

“It’s a bit of a love story, a sad story. I’m incredibly sad not to be in Karen’s life, and not be on this journey with her but we’re not right for each other in terms of her career. She’d be away and I’d be at home on my own. I will always admire her for her career but it took her away from me a lot,” he explained.

The couple relocated to the countryside from Wimbledon after getting married, but Jordan claimed it was only kept alive by FaceTime calls and messages due to Karen’s work schedule.

Jordan and Karen Hauer split after one year of marriage (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’ve always wanted to be a father’

However, when a friend alerted Jordan to a magazine interview in which his wife said she didn’t know if she wanted children, he knew his dream of becoming a father was unlikely to come true. And, he claimed, that sparked their split.

“We wanted different things. There was a plan about having children but then there wasn’t a plan. When we first met, we discussed it. You do say things like: ‘I want to have kids.’ And she’d mentioned to me that she wanted to have kids with me. But in the interview, Karen said ‘kids aren’t the future’ – which did make me sad. I’ve always wanted to be a father.”

In the interview, Karen said ‘kids aren’t the future’ – which did make me sad.

Speaking about the moment they decided to call it quits, Jordan went on to allege: “There were tears on both sides. A lot of tears and sadness. We didn’t want to let go of each other but we’re also not right for each other. If we’d stayed together and we didn’t have a family, I felt I would have ended up resenting her. This is the perfect moment for us to love each other and leave each other.”

Karen was previously married to ex Strictly pro Kevin Clifton from 2015 to 2018. She is currently the longest-serving professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

ED! has contacted Karen’s reps for comment.

