In Strictly news, pro dancer Karen Hauer has seemingly confirmed her split from her husband after making a major change on Instagram.

The Venezuelan dancer has been embroiled in split rumours for weeks now – and her recent social media actions have seemingly confirmed that her marriage is over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Hauer (@karenhauer)

Strictly news: Karen Hauer embroiled in split rumours

There has been much speculation claiming that Venezuelan dancer Karen, who was paired up with Eddie Kadi on this series of Strictly, has split from her husband.

Karen tied the knot with Jordan Wyn-Jones in June of last year. However, last month, Karen was spotted without her wedding ring, sparking speculation that she and Jordan had split.

According to reports in The Mirror, Jordan and Karen had been going through “tough times”, hence why they had reportedly split.

“Karen and Jordan have had a tough time in the past few months and decided to split. It’s obviously very sad for both of them. But there’s no ill-will whatsoever. The split is amicable, and they wish each other the best,” a source claimed to the publication.

Have Karen and Jordan split? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly news: Karen Hauer confirms split?

However, Karen’s latest actions seem to confirm that she has in fact split with her husband.

Previously, Karen’s name on Instagram was Karen Hauer Wyn-Jones. However, this is no more. The 41-year-old has changed her name back to simply Karen Hauer on the social media website.

Does this all but confirm that she has split with Jordan?

ED! has contacted Karen’s reps for comment.

Will Karen quit? (Credit: ITV)

Karen set to quit Strictly?

In other Karen-related news, fans believe they’ve spotted some signs that the dancer will be quitting Strictly.

Some fans believe the dancer won’t be returning to the show next year thanks to her body language.

“I could see Karen and Gorka leaving. Their attitude this season has been off,” one fan said on Reddit.

“I really think it’s time for Karen to go. Her choreo is just not up to the same standard as some of the others and she seems like she’s not enjoying it as much anymore,” another said.

“I get the sense Karen isn’t the most engaged but that could be do to with her personal life (she’s only human) or just the fact she’s been around for a while. You can get jaded after a long time in the same job, no matter how good the gig might be,” a third wrote.

Read more: Strictly pro James Jordan slams Craig Revel Horwood over his score for Bobby Brazier

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 4 at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.