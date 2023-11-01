The latest Strictly Come Dancing news has seen former show star James Jordan slam judge Craig Revel Horwood’s score of Bobby Brazier’s Halloween cha cha cha.

Speaking on his Hello! podcast, James, 45, revealed that he thought Bobby and Dianne Buswell’s marks were all over the place – and slammed Craig for giving the duo a six.

Talking about their performance on Saturday night (October 28), the former Strictly Come Dancing star admitted he couldn’t make his mind up over how he’d mark it. But it seemed like it wouldn’t be as low as Craig had ranked the EastEnders star…

Strictly news: James Jordan hits out at Craig

Speaking about his Twitter verdict, in which he gave the couple “7/8”, James said: “I didn’t necessarily give Bobby and Dianne a definite score because I couldn’t make my mind up. I wrote on seven/eight, meaning that was the range that it could be.”

While they earned a respectable 30 points – Shirley Ballas gave them a seven, Anton Du Beke gave them an eight and Motsi Mabuse awarded a nine – James went ahead and spoke about Craig’s scoring for the pair.

He added: “There was no way it was a six from Craig. There’s no way it was a six! He marked Zara and Graziano a six as well. So he’s saying it was the same level as Zara and Graziano. Never in a million years.”

He was disappointed at the judges giving Bobby low scores

He expressed how frustrated he was for Motsi to give them a nine too: “It makes no sense to me. And then for Motsi to give it a nine, [that’s saying] it was as good as Layton.”

James also mentioned that giving Bobby that score was impossible as his performance wasn’t as good as Layton’s. “So you’re saying Bobby was as good as Layton. Also an impossibility!”

He explained that the scores have to make sense to the viewers too and it does “frustrate him” when the judges “just kind of flippantly give out scores”.

“This is where it frustrates me where the judges just kind of flippantly give out scores but it has to make sense to the viewer. It does frustrate me a little bit… I thought the dance was so much fun. What he lacked in technique, in a way, it was a little bit awkward, but he sold it, didn’t he?” James continued.

